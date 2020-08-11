The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RONALD HUMPHREY COOK, 83, of Huntington, husband of Havana carol Lucas Persinger Cook, died Aug. 7 in The Village at Riverview, Barboursville. Funeral services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MASON MCKINLEY DAMRON, 22, of Huntington, brother of Mark Damron and Joanna Damron, died Aug. 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A celebration of life visitation will be 2from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WANDA “RUE” DAVEY, 83, of Columbus formerly Ironton, Ohio, sister of Linda Kelley of Ironton, died Aug. 8 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She had worked for Ashland Chemical Company. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Aug. 13, Woodland Cemetery, Section C, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to a charity of your choice. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JAMES DAVID DOBSON, 61, of Huntington died Aug. 7 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA MULLINS ELKINS, 91, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Aug. 8 at home. She was a retired secretary from Jackson Gas Company. Burial will be in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held. www.handleyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Hamlin United Methodist Church Building Fund.
WANDA RUTH GROVES, 86, of Huntington formerly of Clendenin, W.Va., died Aug. 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Aug. 13, at Koontz Cemetery, Clendenin. Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin is in charge of arrangements. www.maticsfuneralhome.com.
ELLA BUUTS HESSON, 95, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 10. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
FRANKIE LUCILLE SITES HITCHCOCK, 91, of Ironton, widow of Thurman Hitchcock, died Aug. 8 at home. She retired from L&J Shoppe, Coal Grove. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 15, at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, section L. Donations are suggested to Centenary Independent Christian Church, c/o Peggy McDaniel, 900 Township Road 274N, Kitts Hill, OH 45645 or Ashland Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. The Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
HOWARD S. ISAACS, 82, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Aug. 9. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Aug. 14, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Slone Triplett Cemetery, Pleasant View, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com
THELMA SPARKS JOHNSON MAYNARD, 92, of Madison, W.Va., formerly Chapmanville, W.Va., mother of Christine Browning of Fairmont, W.Va., and Donna Estep of Chapmanville, died Aug. 10. She worked in Logan County Circuit Court. Private graveside service is planned. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JOHN WAYNE MCCLASKEY JR., 43, of South Point, Ohio, son of John Wayne McClaskey Sr., died Aug. 7 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was owner and head mechanic for J&L Auto Repair. Celebration of life will be noon Aug. 16, South Point Park. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
KATHRYN W. PERRY, 90, of Hurricane, W.Va., died Aug. 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Aug.11 from 6 to 8 p.m.at the Allen Funeral Home. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Aug.12 at Valley View Cemetery in Hurricane. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor our mother by making donations to Child Evangelism Fellowship, Inc. of Huntington, WV. https://www.cefofwvinc.com/donate CEF of WV Inc., PO Box 190 Ona, WV 25545.
ROBIN PERRY, 50, of Huntington died Aug. 5. There will be no services. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
TERESA FAYE PRICE, 65, of Danville, W.Va., wife of Terry Price, died Aug. 8 in Hospice, CAMC Memorial, Charleston, W.Va. She was a retired postmaster. Private graveside service 11 a.m. Aug. 12, at Boone Memorial Park, Madison, W.Va. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. www.handleyfh.com.
HARRIETT “TULUCY” SMITH, 73, of Charleston died Aug. 6. Funeral service will at noon Aug. 14, Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.kellerfuneralhome.net.
JAMES WILLIAM STEWART, 54, of Fort Gay, husband of Kendra Jean Stewart, died Aug. 9. He was an auctioneer. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Stewart Family Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
MAGGIE EARLY SMITH SENTERS TACKETT, 78, of Greenup, Ky., widow of Billy Ray Senters and William J. Tackett, died Aug. 10 in Harbor Healthcare, Ironton. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 13, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; burial in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. Social distancing and face masks are in effect. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
KATHRYN PAULINE TEJEDA, 70, formerly of Wayne County, W.Va., died Aug. 6, in Dania Beach, Fla. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation will begin at 11 am. Saturday at the funeral home.
WILLIAM DOUGLAS VERNATTER, 74 of Crooked Creek, W.Va. died Aug. 8, in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Burial will follow the services. www.jamesfh.com. Akers-James Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.