The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BILL WILSON ADKINS, 94 of Hurricane, W.Va., husband of Lois Elizabeth Ferguson Adkins, died Dec. 26. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 29 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
BILLIE BASTIANELLI, 87 of Huntington, widow of Rafael Pete Bastianelli, died Dec. 23 at home. She retired from Campbell, Woods & Bagley law firm. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Dec. 30 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ELIZABETH ANN BOROWSKI, 84 of Culloden, formerly of Pennsylvania, died Dec. 27 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. Private family services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VIVIAN RUTH BRAGG, 90 of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Raymond Bragg, died Dec. 26 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
RONALD R. BROWNING SR., 76 of Ironton, widower of Barbara Jean Arthur Browning, died Dec. 22 in Kings Daughter's Medical Center. He was formerly employed as a cabinetmaker at Mills Pride. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service. Burial will follow in LaGrange Cemetery.
JUSTIN CHARLES CHAFIN, 37 of Branchland, W.Va., died Dec. 20. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Dec. 29 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Cummings-Brady Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com.
CLYDE EVANS, 84 of Fort Gay, husband of Betty Evans, died Dec. 24 at home. He retired from Worthington School District in Columbus, Ohio. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Webb Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
KRISTOPHER NEAL GARRETSON, 32 of West Hamlin, W.Va., son of Robin Garretson of West Hamlin, died Dec. 22. He was a truck driver for Nelson Brothers LLC. Funeral service will be at noon Dec. 30 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial follows in Bragg Cemetery, West Hamlin. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
RUSSELL JOHNATHAN GOOD, 47 of Kenova died Dec. 23 at home. He worked as an office administrator for the VA Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
CAROL J. HAYE, 83 of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 25. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
STEVEN DWAYNE ISAACS, 53 of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Marsha Clay Isaacs, died Dec. 24. He worked at Alcon. Funeral service will be at noon Dec. 28 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will be in Isaac Slone Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
DONNA REED JACK, 75 of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 24. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
TAMMY JACKSON, 64 of Louisa, Ky., mother of Mary Louise Jackson, Kevin Tyson Jackson, and Timothy Shane Jackson, died Dec. 23. She retired as a Bus Monitor from the Lawrence County Board of Education. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to help offset funeral expenses. There will be no public service. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
WILLIAM ALLEN JACKSON, 74 of Lavalette, widower of Freda Mae Tomblin Jackson, died Dec. 24 at home. He was a retired truck driver. Honoring his wishes, there will be no service. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
BETTY MAE KEELING, 90 of Huntington, widow of Billy Joe Keeling, died Dec. 23 in Wyngate at Rivers Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. She was a retired Adjudication Clerk from the VA Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Dec. 29 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Huntington Humane Society or the Marshall University School of Engineering, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WENDELL LEE KEITH SR., 71 of Huntington died Dec. 16. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MELINDA SUZANNE KING, 47 of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 23. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOYCE ANN LAWRENCE, 75, of Ona died Dec. 25. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Entombment at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton. Visitation two hours before service. Contributions can be made to the Jeremiah Tree Foundation, PO Box 971, Ona, WV 25545. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PHYLLIS ANN LEE, 84, of Huntington died Dec. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Honoring the family wishes, there will be no service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EVELYN SEXTON LINEBERRY, 92 of Salt Rock died Dec. 24 at home. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DREMA DARLENE LITTON, 65 of Pedro, Ohio, died Dec. 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be at a later time. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BRETNIE RANEE HALL LOGSDON, 35 of Ashland, daughter of Tom and Easter Sarven Noble, died Dec. 24. Steen Funeral Homes are directing private services. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to her sons, Luke and Jacob Logsdon, 924 Johnson Lane, South Shore, KY 41175. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DARLA MICHELE CLARK LYON, 61 of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Jeff Lyon, died Dec. 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a retired respiratory therapist from Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 10 a.m. Dec. 30 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES ROBERT McCOMAS, 82 of Kenova, widower of Hazel McComas, died Dec. 25 at home. Funeral service will be at noon Dec. 30 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial following in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
KENNETH RAY McCOMAS, 71 of Glenwood, W.Va., died Dec. 24. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 28 at Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
GERALDINE MEADE, 62 of Charleston, W.Va., died Dec. 24 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
JOHNIE OLIVER MILLER, 92 of Hamlin, W.Va., widower of Geraldine Edna Hager Miller, died Dec. 22. He was an ordained minister. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 29 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will be in Cooper Cemetery, Alkol, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 28 at the funeral home.
WILLIAM JARRETT OSBORNE, 84 of Ironton, widower of Donna Mae Stewart Osborne, died Dec. 24 at home. He retired from CSX Transportation. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
THOMAS RAYBURN PATTERSON, 69 of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Thina Chiles Patterson, died Dec. 23 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a logistics supervisor. Services will be held at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JEFFERY ALEXIS PRICHARD, 59 of Huntington died Dec. 22. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be private in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
STEPHEN MARK REYNOLDS, 73 of South Point, Ohio, uncle of Christina Lamb, died Dec. 25 at home. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at Woodmere Memorial Park. There will be no procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JANET R. “PATTY” ROADCUP, 88 of Ironton, wife of Orion E. Roadcup, died Dec. 22. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation one hour before Mass at the church. O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
IRENE DELORES RONE, 95 of Huntington died Dec. 23 at Heritage Center. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOHN H. RUNYON, 70 of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 24 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Jabo Supply Corp Friends and family may visit from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 28, 2022, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.wallaceffh.com.
EARL RUTHERFORD, 46 of Huntington died Dec. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
KARL VENNARD SHANHOLTZER JR., 77 of Huntington, husband of Laurie Tetzlaff Shanholtzer, died Dec. 24 in Heritage Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ALMA BLANCHE STEWART, 86 of Huntington, died Dec. 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be at noon Dec. 30 at Jefferson Avenue Church of God. Entombment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
JOSHUA STROUD, 33 of Proctorville, Ohio, fiancé of Dakota Donald, died Dec. 22. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JACOB VAUGHAN, 85 of Wayne died Dec. 26. Private services will be held for the family. Burial will be in the Browning-Vaughan Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is directing arrangements.
JANE WARDEN, 64 of Huntington died Dec. 27 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JONEY DALE WATTS, 77, of Lavalette, husband of Mary Sue Nelson Watts, died Dec. 24 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Wexner. He was a retired electrician. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in Greasy Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon on Wednesday.
DAISY PERRY WELLMAN, 103, of Huntington died Dec. 27 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Dec. 29 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ALLISON LEIGH WEST, 59, formerly of Huntington, wife of Charles T. West, died Dec. 23. Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Dec. 30 at Schoedinger Worthington Funeral Home, Worthington, Ohio. Visitation two hours before service. www.schoedinger.com.