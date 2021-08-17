The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MICHAEL EUGENE ABRAHAM, 66, of St. John’s Fla., formerly of Huntington, husband of Nora Abraham, died Aug. 13. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. It will be livestreamed at the funeral home Facebook page. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HELEN ANN ADAMS, 89, of Branchland, W.Va., widow of William Adams Jr., died Aug. 15. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 23 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Graveside service follows at Adkins Stevens Cemetery, Branchland.
LARRY LEE ADKINS, 89 of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Aug. 16. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Goldsbury Cemetery, Sias, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Thursday. www.handleyfh.com.
ALICIA ANN ANDERSON, 60, of Huntington, died Aug. 15 at home. She was an operating room nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Rite of Christian Burial will be conducted 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Donations may be made to Huntington Prep International Academy at Wesbanco. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
IDA BAISDEN, 64, of Delbarton, W.Va., died Aug. 14 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Memorial service at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.; visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with final expenses. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
LUTHER MAX COPLEY, 87, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Marie Voorhees Copley, died Aug. 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be noon Aug. 23 at First United Methodist Church, Louisa; burial in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., to help with funeral expenses.
GEORGIANNA DELAWDER of Ironton, sister of Vonna Moore of South Point, Ohio, died Aug. 13 in harbor health Care, Ironton. She retired from the Panasonic Company in New Jersey. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
PAULA MAE DONAHOE, 56, of Winchester, Ky., sister of Deloria Lamm, died Aug.13 in Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She worked formerly as a housekeeper with a hospital in Florida. Funeral services will be at noon Aug. 18 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
HARRY “JACK” FERGUSON, 86, of South Point, Ohio, died Aug. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARJORIE GIBSON, 84, of Barboursville died Aug. 14. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church, 4421 16th Street Rd., Huntington, WV 25701. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PATRICIA LYNN GOAD, 66, of Barboursville, died Aug. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.
JOHNNY EARNEST GRAY, 74, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, husband of Rita Gue Gray, died Aug. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired carpenter from the VA Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Haverhill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfunerlahome.net.
BRENDA LEE HENSLEY, 61, Huntington, wife of Timmy Hensley, died Aug. 15 in Ohio State University East, Columbus. She was a registered Echo Technologist and Cardiac Sonographer. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Aug. 20 at the 20th Street Baptist Church, Kenova. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
SYLVIA DEANN HUNT, 83, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Merrill C. Hunt, died Aug. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Family and Friends may gather at 12:30 p.m. at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.slackandwallace.com.
ALBERT “LEE” JORDAN, 78, of Kenova died Aug. 15 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
JONATHAN SCOTT KEENEY, 39, of Huntington, son of Selina Marcum of Winchester, Ky., died Aug. 16 at home. Private family services will be held. Schneider Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.
JERRY E. LANIER, 64, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be2 p.m. Aug. 19 at First Church of the Nazarene Point Pleasant; burial following in Beech Hill Cemetery, Southside, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
JOHN HENRY LEGG, 75, of Huntington died Aug. 15 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug.19 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
DELBERT FLOYD McCALLISTER, 90, of Salt Rock died Aug. 15. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Entombment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
THELMA L. QUADE, 87, of Ashland, widow of James L. Quade, died Aug. 16 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a Community Relations Representative for the local McDonalds franchise. There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; entombment following at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Donations are suggested to First United Methodist Church Decorating Fund, PO Box 1670, Ashland 41105.
EMMA JEAN RICHMOND, 92 of Prospect, Ky., formerly of Huntington, widow of Hinton Richmond, died Aug. 17. Funeral arrangements are incomplete a Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CLARENCE McKINLEY SOVINE, 57, of Culloden died Aug. 16. Visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Culloden Community Cemetery. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
OLIVIA LEE JONES THOMPSON, 38, of Russell, Ky., formerly of Ironton, wife of Robert Harold Thompson Jr., died Aug. 11 at home. She was a homemaker. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at Resurrection Hope United Methodist Church, 617 Wyanoke St., Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOHN DAVID “ODELL” WALKER, 51 of Huntington died Aug. 7. Memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation one hour prior to services at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JAMES ED WALLS, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BETTY JANE WATKINS, 95, of Huntington, widow of Samuel R. Watkins Jr., died Aug. 15 at home. She was a retired secretary at Altizer Elementary School. Funeral services will be privates. www.chapmans-mortuary.com