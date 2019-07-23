The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LINDA SUE BROBST, 77, of Huntington, died July 21 in Grayson's Assisted Living, Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Heck Funeral Home, Milton; burial in Mount Zion Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.heckfuneralhome.com.
MILDRED MORRISON CALDWELL, 95, of Ona, died July 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church for missions or for the Newsletter Fund, or to the National Scleroderma Foundation. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ADELE CARTER, 68, of Accoville, W.Va., mother of Deshawna Carter of Kistler, W.Va., and Bradley Clark of Accoville, died July 18 in Dignity Hospice, Chapmanville, W.Va. She retired from Man Appalachian Regional Hospital. There will be a celebration of life, 1 p.m. Thursday, Man (W.Va.) Church of God; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
CAROLINE LEIGH GROVER, 48 of Huntington, died July 20. A celebration of life will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Beard Mortuary. The family will receive friends after 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701. www.beardmortuary.com.
HAZEL DEANE WOOD KEES, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Robert William Kees, died July 14 at Wyngate at River's Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. There will be a memorial service, 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to eh Alzheimer's Association. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT D. KIZZEE, 75, of Huntington, died June 29 at home. He was a truck driver. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
SARAH-BROOKE PARKER MANKINS NUTINI, 36, of Huntington, died July 16 at her residence. Celebration of Life will be July 26 at First Presbyterian Church; visitation will be 10 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian's Logos Youth Program or Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. www.klingelcarpenter.com
LINDA KAY RADCLIFF, 72, of St. Augustine, Fla., formerly of Huntington, wife of Lee Radcliff, died July 20 in Jacksonville, Fla. There will be a graveside funeral service, 1 p.m. Wednesday at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
MICHAEL D. ROBERTS, 71, of Huntington, died July 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
CHRISTINA DAWN SOWARDS, 42, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died July 23. At her request there will be no visitation. Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting her family.
WILLIAM CLEERE STURKEY JR., 68, of Huntington, husband of Renae Dillon Sturkey, died July 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired sales manager for S&D Coffee of Concord, N.C. By his request, he will be cremated and there will be no services. www.chapmansmortuary.com.
RYAN A. TAYLOR, 33, of Salem, Ore., formerly of South Point, Ohio, husband of Joyce Spirko, died July 10 in Atlanta, Ga. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
BOBBY DALE TOMBLIN, 41 of Huntington, son of Roger Dave Tomblin and Sheila Ronk Tomblin, died July 23. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington is assisting his family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
WILLIAM CLIFFORD WASHBURN, 94, of Ironton, widower of Virginia June Henthorne Washburn, died July 19. He was a retired captain of the Ironton Fire Department. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. The family will receive friends after 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memory donations imay be made to the Ironton Fire Department, C/O International Association of Fire Fighters Local #532, 526 South 4th St., Ironton, Ohio 45638.