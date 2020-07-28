The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DOROTHY MAE OSBURN ADKINS, 93, of Huntington, widow of Norman Edward Adkins, died July 26. There will be a graveside home going service at noon July 31 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Huntington City Mission or the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT THOMAS ANDERS, 55, of Ironton, husband of Kimberly Yates Anders, died July 24, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. He was a former Telecom Field Technician. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 31, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
STEVEN RAY BALDWIN, 62, of South Point, Ohio, died July 10. He was formerly a machinist with Robertshaw. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
WILLIAM CLIFFORD BELLAMY, 70, of Catlettsburg, Ky., died July 28 at home. He retired from AK Steel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 31 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel; burial in Bellamy Cemetery, Catlettsburg. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 30 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice or the American Cancer Society. State mandated regulations of facial covering and social distancing will be followed. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
LESLIE GENE BRYAN, 70, of Kenova, husband of Lois Gail Jones Bryan, died July 25 at home. He was a self-employed contractor. Funeral service will be 7:30 p.m. July 31 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; visitation will be after 5:30 p.m. Friday before service at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
BILLY GENE COOPER, 90, of Milton, died July 27. He was a member of Carpenter Local #302. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to The Gideons International Living Memorial Bible Fund, in memory of Billy G. Cooper. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. July 30, Chestnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church; burial in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 29 at the church. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT “J.J.” COOPER, 35, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Crystal Cooper, died July 22 in Greenville (S.C.) Memorial Hospital. Funeral service will be at noon July 30, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HELEN SUE COX, 55, of Kenova died July 22 at home. She was a homemaker. No services are scheduled at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JEFFREY MARK DAWSON, 71, of Huntington, died July 27in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DONNA RAE DAY, 61, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Carroll Ray Day, died July 16 at home. There will be a private family graveside service at Crown City Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
OKEY LEONARD ELKINS, 83, of Huntington, husband of Carolyn Callopi, died July 27 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 5 p.m. July 31 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. If attending, please wear facial coverings and honor social distancing. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TERRY WARREN GRUBBS, 67 of Huntington, formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., died July 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired accountant from Logan Corps. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Aug. 1 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be 2 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 31 at the funeral home and from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Aug. 1 at the cemetery. Those attending should wear facial covering and honor social distancing. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KENNETH LEO LIVINGSTON, 81, of Leon, W.Va., died July 27. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Aug.1, at Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is assisting the family.
DALLAS LANDON LOVEJOY, 83 of Culloden, husband of Rose Ann Williams Lovejoy, died July 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from CSX as a surveyor. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. July 30 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington; burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Beacon of Hope/Seventh Day Adventist Church, 5804 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, WV 25705 or Beni Kedem Shrine, 100 Quarrier Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
PAMELA JEAN MATHEWS, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, mother of Cycelee Hastings, died July 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 31, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HUGH DAVID PAULEY, 84, of Woodstock, Ga., formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., died July 17. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. July 31, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. July 31 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BRENDA KAY AKERS PRICE, 62, of South Point, Ohio, died July 22 in Best Care Nursing Center, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. July 29, at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Hanging Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DONNA JEAN RAWSON, 90, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 24. To encourage safety and social distancing, the family invites friends to a drive-through visitation from 11 a.m. to noon July 31 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Committal services will be held at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home is assisting the family.
GEORGE LEE SCHENEBERG, 70, of South Point, Ohio, father of Jimmy and Mickey Scheneberg of Huntington, died July 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was the owner and operator of Commercial Ceilings and Floors. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 30, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
AARON WEBB, 28, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was an employee of Ohio Valley Construction and Plumbing. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. July 30, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio; burial in Myrtle Ridge Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 29 at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
SANDRA K. WILSON, 72, of Scottown, Ohio, wife of Keith L. Wilson, died July 27 at home. She had worked at Reliance Motion Control in Gallipolis, Ohio. Funeal service will be 1 p.m. July 31, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
BARBARA JUNE WOOD, 91, of Willow Wood, Ohio, widow of Grayson Wood, died July 26 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial will be in Melvin Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. There will be a gathering to honor her memory at the home of Connie and Wayne Dickerson, Willow Wood, after the burial. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
KEITH ALAN WYMER, 82, of Ironton, husband of Mary Lou Kitts Wymer, died July 26 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 31, at Ironton First Church of the Nazarene; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.