The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LARRY LEE BEUHRING, 85, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Janice Martin Beuhring, died June 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a certified general appraiser. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 20 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JACKIE L. CALLICOAT, 76, of Willow Wood, Ohio, husband of Esther Rose Callicoat, died June 9. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 17 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Old Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHRISTINE ELIZABETH CHAPMAN, 75, of Huntington, mother of Rachel Chapman Adkins, died June 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired executive assistant for Namaco Industries. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. June 16 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Friends and family gather one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LOLA JOSEPHINE CHAPMAN, 81, of Barboursville died June 13. She was retired from the State of West Virginia. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. June 16 at Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
STEPHEN KENT CORNWELL, 59, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died June 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A celebration of life will be held 5:30 p.m. June 17 at Creekside Golf Course Lavalette. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WALDO LUZET COTTRELL, 38 of Huntington died June 12. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ALGIE AL FERGUSON, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Katherine Hughes Ferguson, died June 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at 4 p.m. June 17 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT TYLER FLEMING, 28, of Harts, W.Va., son of Robbie Fleming, died May 23 in Phuket, Thailand. Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. June 18 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial will be in Mann’s Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.evans-funeral-home.com. Service will be livestreamed at the funeral home Facebook page. Donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
HELEN JOAN GRUBB, 96, formerly of Ironton, widow of Alfred Reese Grubb, died June 14 in Lexington, Ky. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. June 18 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, when a procession leaves for Bethel Cemetery, Oak Hill, Ohio. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
MICHAEL CARL HOLLISTER, 59, of Huntington, son of Monika Hollister Rowe, died June 13 in Heritage Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 16 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Spring Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HARRISON LEE HUNT, 73 of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Juanita Varney Hunt, died June 10 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and no service will be held. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, is in charge of arrangements.
BETTY LOU JACKSON, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Robert Jackson, died June 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 16 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. Visitation 30 minutes before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
DELORIS M. JOHNSON, 83, of Barboursville died June 14. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. June 17 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Swann Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Huntington, PO Box 464, Huntington, 25709 or Barboursville Baptist Church, PO Box 291, Barboursville, 25504
RONNIE LEE LANEY, 63 of Huntington, father of Andy Davis, died June 10 at home Friday, June 10, 2022. He was a mechanic. There will be no services scheduled at this time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
DELORIS JUNE LAWSON, 79, of Whitman, W.Va., died June 11 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 16 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
ALESA MAYNARD McCOY, 66, of Logan, W.Va., died June 12 in Tug Valley ARH. There will be no services. Collins Funeral Home of Switzer, W.Va., is overseeing arrangements.
LOARINE PAULEY, 91 of Cincinnati, formerly of Huntington, widow of John Henry Pauley, died June 13 in Hospice of Cincinnati at Anderson Inpatient Care Center. Funeral service will be at noon June 16 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DANIELLE NICOLE SMITH, 29, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Joshua Smith, died June 10. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS LLOYD WILLIAMS, 96, of Augusta, Ga., formerly of McMechen, W.Va., father of Thomas Raymond Williams of Richmond Hill, Ga., died June 11 in the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, Augusta. He was a retired Marine Engineer. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com