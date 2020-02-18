The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DREMA ADKINS, 70, of Huntington died Feb. 17. Beard Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JASON ALLEN ADKINS, 44, of Kenova, son of Wayne Adkins and Cora Adkins, died Feb. 17. Private services will be held for the family at the Kenova Church of Christ. Arrangements entrusted to Jonson Tiller Funeral Home.
KEVIN J. ADKINS, of Paris, Ohio, died Feb. 14. He was a retired Master Sergeant. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FRANKLIN SCOTT CARMON, 38, of Pedro, Ohio, son of Rhonda Carmon and Thomas Delong, died Feb. 14 at home in Portsmouth, Ohio at Country Living. Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home.
TIMOTHY CUSTER, 43, of Ona died Feb. 14. There will be a memorial visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MICHAEL JOE FIELDS, 77, of Ashland, husband of Margaret Fields, died Feb. 17. He retired from Special Metals Burnaugh Division. Funeral service will be noon Feb. 21, Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel; burial following in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup County. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm. Thursday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA ANN BLEVINS GIBBS, 77, of Russell, Ky., widow of Elwood Gibbs, died Feb. 17 at home. She was owner of Hillbilly Flea Market. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 21, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
BERNARD RAY HIGHTOWER, 81, of Salt Rock died Feb. 17. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Feb.20 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at funeral home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ALBERT H. HUMPHREY, 90, of Oak Hill, Ohio, husband of Flora Shiffra Humphrey, died Feb. 17 at home. He retired as a Lieutenant at the Summit Federal Prison. There will be a graveside service 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup County, Kentucky; visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JOSEPH ISAIAH MOREHOUSE, 92 of Huntington, husband of Ruth Morehouse, died Feb. 14. He was a retired Huntington firefighter. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at Beard Mortuary; burial will follow at Beale Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Emogene Dolin Hospice House. www.beardmortuary.com.
PATRICIA ANN FUNDERSOL PARKER, 79, of Ironton, widow of John Parker, died Feb. 17 in Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Feb. 21, Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice Care Center. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ROBERTA “ANN” TYGRETT ROSS of Wayne, wife of James Jackson Ross, died Feb. 17. She taught home economics at Wayne Junior High School and a first grade teacher at Wayne Elementary. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 21, Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 20 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wayne United Methodist Church or the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.