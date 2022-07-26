The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JAMES L. BAILEY II, 40 of Columbia, Tenn., formerly of South Williamson, Ky., died July 20. Funeral service at 10 a.m. July 30 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. July 29 at the funeral home. www.rerogesfh.com.
PHYLLIS LOUISE SIFFORD BLANKENSHIP, 89 of Lavalette, widow of Woodrow Blankenship, died July 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
PATRICIA LYNN BLODGETT, 75 of Barboursville, wife of Michael Blodgett, died July 24 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She worked as a cosmetologist. No services are scheduled at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PATRICIA ANN BOSTER, 91, of Milton died July 24. Services will be 10 a.m. July 28 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
EARNEST BRADY BROOKS, 64, of Wayne, husband of Sherry Scott Brooks, died July 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 28 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Napier Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday.
MARY ELLEN DANIELS, 76, of Ironton, widow of Gene Kelly and Phillip Gail Daniels, died July 21 in Harbor Health Care, Ironton. There will be a graveside service at 11:15 a.m. August 1 at Sugar Creek Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DR. JASON BENJAMIN “JAKE” FLICK, 47, of Hurricane, W.Va., died July 22. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. July 29 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Friends may gather one hour before service at the funeral home.
LAWRENCE WILLIAM GAIDURGIS, 61, of Omar, W.Va., husband of Linda Blevins Gaidurgis, died July 19 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
TERESA GOULD, 61, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Myron Edward Gould Sr., died July 24 at home. Funeral service will be at a later time. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARY FAY HARVEY, 101, of Huntington died July 24. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. July 30 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home in Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HOPE LEEANN MARKHAM-GARRETT, 41 of Huntington died July 22. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
STEPHANIE BRIAN NICHOLE GILLISPIE, 35 of Huntington, daughter of Stephen and Cathy Williams Gillispie, died July 15. Arrangements are being directed by Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
ROSA LEE MAYNARD, 92, of Dunlow, widow of Latt Maynard Jr., died July 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 28 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the S.D. Copley Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
LUCILLE McCOY, 90, of Ranger, W.Va., died July 24. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 28 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., Burial will be in the Sanders Cemetery, Ranger. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
WILLIAM M. MEADOWS, 83 of Huntington, widower of Nancy Miller Meadows, died July 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a former Art Teacher. Funeral service will 10 a.m. July 28 Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, South Shore, Ky. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. July 27 at Beard Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Huntington Museum of Art or Hospice of Huntington.
STEPHEN CLARK MORTON, 67, of Diamondhead, Miss., husband of Carole Morton, died July 19. There will be a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. July 30 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Hamlin, W.Va. He was employed with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to the Hamlin United Methodist Church, 18 Second St., Hamlin, WV 25523.
SUSAN ELAINE MURPHY, 80, of Huntington, wife of Everett Frank Murphy, died July 22 at home. She was an environmental services supervisor with Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 29 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MARY ELIZABETH ROMAN, 72, of Ashland, wife of John A. Roman, died July 23 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a retired analytical chemist with Marathon Petroleum. No memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Ashland Animal Rescue Fund (AARF 12365 Kevin Ave., Ashland, KY 41102). Arrangements are under the direction of Preston Family Funeral Home.
OTIS F. SHEFFIELD, 87, of Huntington died July 24. He retired from the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier. Home-going service will be 1 p.m. July 29 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is directing arrangements.
LOYD SLATER, 88, of Turkey Creek, Ky, husband of Faye Farley Slater, died July 24. He was a coal miner. Funeral service at 11 a.m. July 29 at Big Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Reed Cemetery, Turkey Creek. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 28 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
JACKIE DALE STEWART, 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 25. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. July 29 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service.
JOHN MARTIN TAYLOR, 73, of Ashland, husband of Linda Mynhier Taylor, died July 25. He retired in corporate logistics with Kroger. Services will be private. Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel is directing arrangements. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, Ky., at https://stelizabeth.com/community-outreach/foundation/donate.