The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRENDA KAYE BERRY, 70 of Salt Rock died May 1. Funeral service will be conducted at noon May 5 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 4, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FRANK BREWER, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Nancy Brewer, died April 30 at home. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. May 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GENEVA COCHRAN, 90, of Good Shepherd Nursing Facility, Phelps, Ky., formerly of Huntington, died May 1. There will be a visitation at 5 p.m. May 4 at the Jones & West Funeral Home at Phelps, Ky. Graveside services will be conducted at noon May 5 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville.
WINDEL CECIL COX, 67, of Pedro, Ohio, died May 1 in Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton. He was a retired laborer. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. May 5 at Vernon Furnace Cemetery, Decatur, Ohio. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LEWIS D. CRAWFORD, 77 of Huntington, husband of Yvonne Crawford, died May 2 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He retired from The Herald-Dispatch as a printing pressman. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on May 5 at the Keaton-Zoar Cemetery, Milton. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting his family. www.hensonandkitchen.com
PHYLLIS LORETTA WEBB FREEMAN, 81, of South Point, Ohio, died May 1 at home. She retired from One Valley Bank. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. May 5 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.wallaceffh.com.
STEVEN MARK LAMBERT, 62, of Lesage died May 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. May 5 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. He was former owner of Lambert’s Grocery Store in Lesage. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m Thursday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RELIGH DEAN MARTIN, 58, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., died May 3 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. There will be no services. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
THERESA CAROLINE MEADOWS, 85, of Huntington, wife of Ted Meadows, died May 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. May 6 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
QUINCY J. MILEM JR. 74, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Debbie Milem, died April 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. There will be a graveside service at a later date. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneral.com.
GARY D. MULLINS, 82, of Milton died April 30. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. May 5 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BRANDON RAY RUNNION, 20 of Wayne, fiancé of Sarah Thomas of Wayne, died April 28 at home. He was an auto mechanic. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. May 7 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel.
HENRIETTA FAYE SKAGGS, 85, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of Rev. Henry R. Skaggs, died May 2 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 7 at Kilgore and Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg; burial following in Catlettsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be made at the funeral home Facebook page.
AUSTIN SLOAN, 81, of Hamlin, W.Va., father of Eva Belinda Rospert and Austin Phillips Sloan, died April 29 at home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. May 7 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Burial will be in Sloan Monroe Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local Youth Hunting organization or the Buckeye Chippewa Outdoors Youth Shooting Club, P.O. Box 61, Doylestown, Ohio 44230.
JOHN RICHARD SPROUSE, 71, of Ceredo, partner of Timothy Hager, died April 27 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a Registered Nurse. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 7 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
PATRICIA FAYE WEBB, 69, of Ironton, sister of Virginia Anny Pendleton of Kitts Hill, Ohio, Sidney Webb of Chesapeake, Ohio and Billy James Webb of South Point, Ohio, died May 1 at Sanctuary of Ohio Valley. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. May 4 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.wallaceffh.com.
DELTA LASORA “SALLY” WOOD, 84, of Hurricane, W.Va., died May 1. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. May 6 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.