The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JUDGE KELLEY ROGER ASBURY OF Ashland, husband of Bonnie Parsons Asbury, died May 26. He was Judge of the Boyd Circuit Court, Division I until 2000. A private funeral will be held on June 2 at the Rose Hill Mausoleum. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ANGELA DAWN BAKER, 44, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 22. There will be no services. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
WILFRED BOWENS, 68, of Louisa, Ky., died May 30. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. June 1 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.
LEWIS MARSHALL BRIGHT, 78, of Huntington, husband of Diane L. Bright, died May 27. He worked for IBEW Local 317. Funeral services will be conducted at noon June 2 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
PEGGY LOU BROWNING, 83, of Barboursville died May 31. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. June 4 at Crossroads Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 3 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHARLES “CHICK” CABELL of Barboursville died May 30 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 3 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Blue Sulphur Cemetery, Ona. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EUNICE V. CARTER, 100, of Ashland, widow of Glen A. Carter, died May 29. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. June 5 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
TINA LEE COLLINS, 53, of Louisa, Ky., died May 29 at home. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. June 4 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial will follow in the Coffey Shortridge Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help offset funeral expenses.
EDWARD LUKE CORRIGAN, 85, of Huntington, widower of Sharon Corrigan, died June 28 at home. He worked in real estate. There are to be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RONALD DODSON, 72, of Huntington died May 29. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
TERRY RAY JOHNSON, 66 of Huntington died May 28. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 4 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOHN LEE KERNS, 63, of Pedro, Ohio, brother of Angelia Tipton of Georgetown, Ky., and Justin Kerns of Pedro, died May 20 at home. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
CATHERINE S. MALLOY, 64, formerly of Ashland, mother of ChrisAnne Malloy and Trish Merkel, grandmother of Parker Vance Merkel, died May 22 in Lincoln, Neb. A certified public accountant, she is a former business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. No services are scheduled at this time.
ERNESTINE ADKINS MAYNARD, 88 of East Lynn, wife of Leo Ballard Maynard, died June 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. June 4 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
SONYA MARIE MILLER, 45, of Huntington died May 21. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. June 4 at Woodmere Memorial Park Mausoleum, Huntington. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.
MATTIE JANE “PATTY” MOORE of Louisa, Ky., died May 29. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. June 3 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.
HOWARD FRANKLIN PULLIN JR., 76, of Huntington died May 30 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from the US Army Corps of Engineers. There will be a memorial service at 5 p.m. June 4 at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. Visiting hour will begin at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church or the charity of your choice are suggested.
ROSOLENE EVELYN RICE, 93, of Ashland, widow of George F. Rice, died May 31 in Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Miss. She retired from the Ashland Independent School System. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 3 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Second Baptist Church, 4950 Williams Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
RANDALL LEE WHITE, 73 of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Frances White, died May 29. He was a coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 2 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in White Cemetery, Elk Creek, W.Va., Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. June 1 at the funeral home.
JERRY BUTCH WOODALL, 70, of Huntington, husband of Elizabeth Liz Woodall, died May 31 at home. He retired from Motion Industries. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.