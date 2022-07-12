The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID ALAN ADKINS, 28 of Wayne died July 8 at home. He was a self-employed lawn technician and mechanic. Honoring David’s wishes, there will be no services. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
FREDA L. ALEXANDER, 71, of Barboursville died July 10. Graveside service will be conducted at noon July 14 at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DEBORAH JANE BRAGG, 70, of Milton died July 11 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a retired RN. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 14 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CAROLYN ROSE CHAMBERS, 75, of Barboursville died July 11. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. July 14 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MATTHEW COX, 51, of Genoa, brother of Joseph Cox of Wayne, died July 9 in Genesis Healthcare Putnam Center. Funeral service at 2 p.m. July 13 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial in Sycamore Creek Memorial Cemetery. Visitation at noon July 9 at the funeral home.
DORIS EVELYN ELKINS, 96, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 12 in Paramount Senior Living. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MICHELLE HARPER, 51, of Huntington, mother of Ashley Hopkins and Victoria Harper, died July 2. She was a teacher for Wayne County Schools. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. July 16 at Calvary Temple Church, KY292, Lovely, Ky., with burial following in Ferguson Family Cemetery. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
BRIDGETT GALE JAYNES, 67, of Barboursville, daughter of Roses McComas Jaynes, died July 10 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. July 16 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOYCE ANN WEBB KINGERY, 85, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Gary Kingery, died July 10. She was a retired Rock Hill Schools teacher. Funeral service will be at noon July 16 at Central Christian Church, Ironton. Burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lawrence County Animal Shelter, 1302 Adams Lane, Ironton, 45638 and/or Friends of Greenup Paws, PO Box 258, South Shore, KY 41175.
ILA TOMEKA ELIZABETH KOHARI, 53 of Lexington, formerly of Forest Hills, Ky., widow of Dr. James Timothy Kohari, died July 8 at home. She was a Registered Nurse. In honoring her wishes, a private ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Chattaroy Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 224, Chattaroy, WV 25667. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
MARGARET ELIZABETH LAKE, 91, of Hurricane, W.Va., died July 1. Memorial service at 9 a.m. July 15 at Ascension Catholic Church, Hurricane. Arrangements are directed by Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
CAROLYN LOUISE LEWIS MEYERS, 71 of South Point, Ohio, widow of Ronald G. Meyers, died July 9 at home. Funeral service will be at noon July 14 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Mills-Vaughn Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
MURRILL LEE “MICKEY” NAPIER of Ironton, widow of Arthur Napier, died July 10 Harbor Healthcare of Ironton. She was an office clerk for the Woodlands Retirement Community. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. July 16 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
CAROL SUE PARSONS, 68, of Ona died July 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 15 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DORIS ANN WELLMAN, 87, of Campbellsville, Ky., formerly of Huntington, wife of Samuel Wellman, died June 11 in Bluegrass Way Senior Living Community, Campbellsville. She retired from Marshall University in the Department of Home Economics. Funeral services will be at noon July 14 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial will follow in Wellman Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations of Gideon Bibles are suggested.
BRANDI JO WORKMAN of Huntington, daughter of Robin Workman, died July 5. She had worked at Tudor’s Biscuit World. Funeral service will be 5 p.m. July 14 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
GREGORY A. YOUNG, 64, of Ironton died April 29 in King’s Daughter Medical Center. He was an Investigator for Amazon. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., July 16 at St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before Mass Saturday at the church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RICHARD L. YOUNG JR., 66, of Ironton, cousin of James Akers and Lola Brohard, died April 28 at home. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. July 16 at St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before Mass at the church. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.