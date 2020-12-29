The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
VELMA SUE BANDY, 80, of Huntington, widow of George Bandy, died Dec. 26 at home. She was a secretary at the Cabell County Sheriff Department and Southwestern Community Action Council. Funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Asbury Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. A procession departs at 1 p.m. Distancing protocol and masks will be required.
CHARLES RUSSELL BAYLESS, 91 of Barboursville, died Dec. 28 at home. The family will receive friends on Dec. 31 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Beard Mortuary. Graveside military services will be private for the family at Woodmere Memorial Park. www.beardmortuary.com.
ANNA MAE “DOTTIE” BOWEN, 75, of Louisa, Ky., widow of John Wesley Bowen, died Dec. 28 at home. Funeral service will be noon Dec. 30, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa; burial in Robertson Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service.
CELIA ANN BUCHANAN of Huntington died Dec. 27. Services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Guyandotte United Methodist Church at PO Box 3007 Huntington WV 25702. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LAURA LOUISE BUTCHER, 81, of Huntington, died Dec. 26. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association at www.phassociation.org. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Dec. 31 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.regerfh.com. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
JACQUELINE CHAFFIN, 52, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 31 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
GLORIA GAIL CLARY , 81, of Milton, died Dec. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 2 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.
BETTY B. DALTON, 92, of Milford, Ohio formerly Ironton, widow of Paul D. Dalton, died Dec. 26 in Cedar Village, Mason, Ohio. Graveside service will be at noon Dec. 31, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. There will be no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
SERVICE FOR BARBARA ANNE SMITH EVERETT of Huntington, will be held 2:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday at Beard Mortuary from 1 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make contributions to the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind or the Beverly Hills United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
ANNA MAE FIELDS, 81, of Milton, died Dec. 28. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Neal Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service. Please wear a mask and honor social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation to Huntington City Mission, 624 10th Street, Huntington, WV 25701. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LAWRENCE HICKS, 73, of Webbville, Ky., widower of Linda Griffith Hicks, died Dec. 26. He was owner of H&H Construction. He requested private services. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
PATRICIA EVELYN MAYNARD, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio died Dec. 25 at home. She was a retired librarian from Fairland School District. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Dec. 30, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Dec. 30 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHERRI LYNN MILLER, 64, of Williamstown, W.Va., formerly Evans, W.Va., wife of Scott Miller, died Dec. 24 in Camden Clark Medical Center. She had worked at Kaiser Aluminum. Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 2, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va. www.castofuneralhome.com.
MARTY JOE MURPHY, 63, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Jamie Rowe Murphy, died Dec. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. He was Chief Wastewater Plant Operator at Coal Grove. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 2, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation after 10 a.m. until service time. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. Donations are suggested to Coal Grove High School Athletics, 701 High St., Coal Grove. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
REV. ANDREW J. PARSONS, 99, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Dec. 28 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Dec. 31, Silver Memorial FWB Church. Burial will be 3 p.m. Dec. 31 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 30 at the church. Social distancing and masks are required. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
DAKOTA PRICE, 18, of Ironton, son of Steven Price of Catlettsburg, Ky., and Kimberly Sparks Blackstone of Ironton, died Dec. 28 at home. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 2 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitaiton will be one hour before service. www.phillipsfuenralhome.net
BETTY JO RAMEY, 90, of Huntington died Dec. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Dec. 31 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARGARET ANN ROSS RAMEY, 73, of Milton died Dec. 27. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Jan. 2 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CLAUDE WILLIS RIDENOUR, 82, of Huntington, husband of Verma Ice Ridenour, died Dec. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired print shop foreman in the newspaper industry. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JOHN GARLAND ROBBINS JR., 95, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Dec. 26 in Sayre Christian Village, Lexington, Ky. Private service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
BILL ROBINETTE, 69, of Fort Gay, widower of Annette Robinette, died Dec. 27. He requested private services. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES "RANDALL" STOVER, 90, of Ashton, W.Va., died Dec. 26. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 30, Moore's Chapel Cemetery, Ashton. Graveside visitation with family 30 minutes before the service. Facemasks and social distancing will be required. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.dealfh.com.
BETTY LEE COYLE THOMPSON, 94, of South Point, Ohio, died Dec. 28, in Heritage Center Nursing Home, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
PATRICIA ELLEN VARNEY, 68, of Barboursville, wife of Robert Varney, died Dec. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private memorial service will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS WILSON WILKS, 83, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Dec. 27. There will be no visitation or service. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DELORES "DEE" WISE, 85, of Milton, died Dec. 23 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Dec. 31at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Graveside service will be at noon Dec. 31 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.