MICHAEL DALE ADKINS, 69, of Huntington died Dec. 7 at home. Graveside funeral service will be 3 p.m. Jan. 13 at Crook Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMES DWAYNE BATES, 65, of Huntington, widower of Elizabeth Holley Bates, died Jan. 10 at home. Reger Funeral Home Huntington is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
RANDAL THOMAS BELL, 67 of Marmet, W.Va., formerly of Centralia, Wash., husband of Pamela Parker Gubser Bell, died Jan. 6 in CAMC Memorial, Charleston, W.Va. At this time no services are scheduled. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
RALPH “BENNIE” BLANKENSHIP, 85, of Ironton, husband of Kay (McKee) Blankenship, died Jan. 9 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He worked at Tri-State Industries. Mass will be 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at St. Joseph Catholic Church; burial follows in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before Mass at the church. Arrangements are being handled by O'Keefe Baker Funeral Home, Ironton.
BURL BLEVINS, 84, of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Janice Phillips Blevins, died Jan. 9 at home, Funeral service at noon Jan. 14 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13 at the funeral home.
JIMMY DALE CLARK, 69, of Huntington, died Jan. 10 at home. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CAROLYN SUE DIAMOND, 80, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, widow of Ralph Diamond, died Jan. 7 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Crook Cemetery, Cabell County. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
VERA M. FOX, 96, of Burlington, Ohio, died Mon., Jan. 10, 2022, at Heartland of Riverview. Procession will depart Johnson Tiller Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, for graveside services at Everett Adkins Cemetery.
SALLY E. GUGELCHUK, 92, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Tony Gugelchuk, died Jan. 9 at her daughter’s home in Delaware, Ohio. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Fifth Avenue Church of Christ, Williamson, W.Va. Burial following in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 5, South Point, OH 45680. Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home of Richwood, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
DOROTHY REED HARDY, 92, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of Paul Hardy, died Jan. 10 at home. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Myrtle Ridge Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ERBY HENDRICKS JR., 85, of Barboursville, widower of Susan Hendricks, died Jan. 9 in Arbors at Gallipolis, Ohio. Friends and family gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 15 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BERTA DAVIS VanHOOSE HENSLEY, 87, Versailles, formerly of Cannonsburg, Ky., widow of Mant VanHoose and Larry Hensley, died Jan. 9. She retired from Ashland Oil and operated a Day Care. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at St. Paul Lutheran Church; entombment in Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the mentioned church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
PAUL E. JOHNSON, 69, of Fleming Island, Fla., husband of Phyllis Bartram Johnson, died Dec. 27 at home. He retired as Director of Coal Operations for CSX Transportation. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
DONNIE NELSON JOSEPH, 70, of Prichard, husband of Loretta Ward Joseph, died Jan. 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from the Wayne Walmart. Funeral service will be at noon Jan. 14 at Kenova Church of Christ; burial following in Ward-Lewis Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
PATRICIA KAY MACHIR of Louisa, Ky., died Jan. 10. She retired from the Lawrence County Health Department. Funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at Kenova United Methodist Church. Visitation two hours before service. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant, W.Va. www.rollinsfhcom.
JAMES WALTER MADDEN, 77, of Huntington, husband of Eva Marie Artrip Madden, died Jan. 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retire plant operator with WV American Water. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Reger Funeral Home is directing arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
KATHRYN ELAINE MANN, 78, of Huntington died Jan. 9. Celebration of Life will be 5 p.m. Jan. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with the services.
JOHNNY MACK MARSH, 84, of Ringgold, Ga., died Jan. 8. Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home ehallfuneralhome.com.
DALE WAYNE MARTS, 52, of Jane Lew, W.Va., died Jan. 3 in Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston, W.Va. At this time, no services are scheduled. www.hensonandkitchen.com
JOAN ROWE MASON, 92, of Ironton, widow of Joseph Gordon Mason Jr., died Jan. 7. She taught at Ironton High School. There will be a small private family service at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harvest For The Hungry, 120 North 5th Street, Ironton, Ohio 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JAMES RAY PACK, 75, of Flatwoods, Ky., Jeaneen Burling of Southhaven Miss., died Jan. 9 in Oakmont Manor, Flatwoods. No services will be held at his request. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.wallaceffh.com.
KAYLEE MAE NICOLE PINKERMAN, infant daughter of David and April Horsley Pinkerman of Ironton, died Jan. 5 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral will be at noon Jan. 12 at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home; burial in Chapman Family Cemetery, Wurtland, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
SYLVIA ELAINE TRENT ROBINETTE, 81 of Baisden, W.Va., died Jan. 6 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Bluewell, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 11 at the funeral home.
MARGARET L. STEWART, 96, of Ashland, widow of John C. Stewart Sr., died Jan. 10 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. She retired from Big Sandy Furniture. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Entombment will follow in Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1320 Bath Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
SHEILA FAYE TERRY STOCKER, 51, of Milton, died Jan. 9. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
VIRGINIA MAUDELL WILLIAMS THOMPSON, 94, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 8. She retired from South Point local school district. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT ALLAN WILSON, 67, of Ona died Jan. 10. By Robert’s wishes, there will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com