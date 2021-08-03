The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ANNEMARIE ELIZABETH ADKINS, 80, of Switzer, W.Va., died July 31 in Trinity Nursing Home, Logan, W.Va. She was a homemaker. At her request, there will be no service. Arrangements directed by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
LYNDA SUE REAPER BRIDGES, 77, of Ironton, widow of Jerry Bridges, died July 18 in Concord Nursing Home, Wheelersburg, Ohio. She was a retired cook for Rock Hill schools, a deli clerk for Tipton’s Grocery and a clerk at S.S. Kresge. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOANN HARPER CHUKWUEMEKA, 66 of Huntington, died July 29. She was a Registered Nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Aug. 6 at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com .
MARY ELIZABETH DONLEY, 72, of Lawrence County, Ohio, widow of Homer ray Donley, died July 31 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. She retired from Hills and Ames Department Stores. Funeral service will be noon Aug. 5 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial following in Olive Furnace Cemetery, Oak Hill, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.slackandwallace.com.
PATSY ANN FUGATE, 93, of Huntington, widow of Truman Warren Fugate, died Aug. 2 in Genesis Heritage Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
FRANCES HILT, 87, of Ashland, widow of Gaylon Hilt, died Aug. 2. She was a homemaker. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at a later date in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service. Donations are suggested to Second Baptist Church, 4950 Williams Ave., Ashland 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ANNA LOUISE HOLSTEIN, 97, of Huntington, mother of Robin Robinette, died Aug. 2 in Woodlands Retirement Community. She was a retired secretary for St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at New Baptist Church, Huntington; burial following in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KENNETH RAY HUGHES, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 6 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial following in Getaway Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET JEFFERS, 92, of South Point, Ohio, died July 31 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sheridan First Baptist Church, 512 Co. Rd. 1, South Point, OH, 45680. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LOUIE A. MARCUM, 56, of Fort Gay, son of Kizzie Marcum, died Aug. 1. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Thompson Cemetery, Vinson Branch. Visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 3 at the funeral home.
HARTLEY DOUGLAS McCLOUD, 81, of Cleveland, Ohio, widower of Brenda Joyce Swader McCloud, died July 31. He was a retired machinist. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Franklin Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service.
DONNA McDOWELL, 62, of Blaine, Ky., widow of Larry McDowell, died Aug. 1. She was a nurse. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Yatesville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4 at the funeral home.
ANITA EVALEE McKINNEY, 92, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 28. There will be a private family graveside service at Leon (W.Va.) Cemetery. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
DEBORAH HENSLEY NAPIER, 62, of Prichard, wife of Alfred Napier Jr., died Aug. 2. She was a parking attendant. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel,, with visitation two hours before service. www.regerfh.com
WANDA LEE RICHARDSON, 78, of Wayne, widow of Goble G. Richardson, died July 29. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 5 at the funeral home.
LEO RAYMOND SAVILISKY, 84, of Huntington, died July 16 at home. He retired as an electrician from the Kelly Springfield Tire Company. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HERMALEE SALYERS, 93, of Ohio Furnace, Ohio, widow of Walter Salyers, died July 30 in South Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She retired from the dietary department of Lawrence County General Hospital. Funeral service will be noon Aug. 5 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Haverhill Cemetery follows. Donations are suggested to the American Heart Association. www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.
CLYDE U. TARR, 81, of Russell, Ky., widower of Carol Murray Tarr, died Aug. 2 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired maintenance technician at Marathon. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens follows. Visitation will be two hours before service. Donations are suggested to The Shriners Hospital for Children or to Gideon’s International. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CALVIN LEE TACKETT, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 3 in Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HAZEL MARIE CLAY WATSON, 89, of Ironton, widow of Adam Watson Jr., died Aug. 1 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was retired head cook at Ironton Elks Lodge 177. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Buckhorn Cemetery. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
WILLIAM T. WATSON of Ashland, widower of Georgia Fannin, died Aug. 1 in Woodland Oaks Health Care, Ashland. He was owner and operator of White Swan Gallery and Gift Shop and original partner in Midtown Shopping Center. Services will be private. Steen Funeral Home of Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice or First Presbyterian Church Window Fund.
ANGEL DALE ROSE WILEY, 11, of Sciotoville, Ohio, daughter of Billy Jack Wiley and Melissa Ann Poplin, died Aug. 1 at home. She was a student at Portsmouth East Elementary School. Funeral arrangements are pending at Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton. Donations are suggested to a Go Fund Me account established for her burial.
WILLIAM JOSEPH WILLIAMS, 61, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Alice Williams, died Aug. 1 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial following in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.