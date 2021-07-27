The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
VENIS ARLENA ARTHUR, 83, of Huntington, widow of Thomas Clayton Arthur, died July 22 in Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, W.Va. She was a nurse aid. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 30 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JUNE FAY BOOTH ASHWORTH, 80 of Huntington died July 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a cost accountant at Novamont Corporation and was a long-time genealogical columnist in The Wayne County News. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 30 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. July 31 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Dickerson section of Community Memorial Gardens.
ANDREW BADGETT, 66, of Verdunville, W.Va., husband of Sheree Badgett, died July 23 in Huntington, W.Va. There will be a celebration of life at 5 p.m. July 31 at 68 Hedgeview Addition Rd., Verdunville. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ROBBIN M. BRUMFIELD, 67, of San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Prichard, died June 28. She retired from Chase Bank. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 4 at Highland Cemetery, Huntington.
JUDITH ANNE BURGESS-RIGGS, 70, of Huntington, mother of Kim Burgess and Chris Burgess, died July 20 at her daughter’s home. There will be a family graveside service at Woodmere Memorial Park. Friends and family may gather from 5 to 7 p.m. July 29 at Chapman’s Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Cabell/Wayne County Animal Shelter. www.chapmans-mortuary .com.
JOHN DEAN BURNS, 70, of Gilman Bottom, W.Va., brother of Barbara Brown of Claypool, W.Va., Suzi Caldwell of Point Pleasant, W.Va., and Sharron Jewell of Gilman Bottom, died July 23 in Hospice Care at CAMC, Charleston. He was an exterminator, drywall installer and general carpenter. Graveside service at 1 p.m. July 30 at Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
GEORGE DALE DANIEL, 74 of Barboursville, husband of Janet Carol Nelson Daniel, died July 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired manager of an auto dealership. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN DROWN, 54, of Huntington, father of Alysha Smith and Christopher S. Drown II, died July 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. July 29 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park’s Abbey of Devotion. He was an LPN. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DANA HAMMOND, 60, of Huntington, died July 22. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 30 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 29 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
OBBIE JARRELL, 75, of Mansfield, Ohio, formerly of Fort Gay, died July 24 in Ohio Health Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 30 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. July 29 at the funeral home.www.wappner.com.
MARK ANTHONY LOPEZ, 64, formerly of Logan and Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Cathy Louise Lopez, died July 16 at home. He was a coal miner and employed by Public Partnerships as a family person centered support worker. Funeral service at 2 p.m. July 21 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
TERRY ALAN RANSON, 65, of Huntington, husband of Sheri Ranson, died July 24 at home. There will be no services at this time. He was a former editor of the Wayne County News and founded Tranquility Aquarium Systems. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WILLIAM A. THOMAS JR., 86, of Milton died July 24. A memorial will be held in Bedford, Va., on a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made in the form of a donation to Alzheimer’s research. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
DOROTHY WINTERS, 96 of Huntington, died July 17 in Grayson Assisted Living Facility. There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. July 28 at First Christian Church of Scottsdale, Ariz. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting with arrangements.
LouANN WILBURN WOOTEN of Dog Patch, W.Va., died July 24 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at noon July 28 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.