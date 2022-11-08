The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CLYDE ADKINS, 73 of Salt Rock, husband of Loretta Kay Adkins, died Nov. 4 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, plants will be appreciated. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARTHA ANN BASS of Switzer, W.Va., died Oct. 29. She was a Registered Nurse. Visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial will follow.
TERRY LEE BENTLEY, 78 of Huntington, father of Terri Litz of Proctorville, Ohio, died Nov. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from INCO. www.regerfh.com.
WILLIAM JERRY BIRD, 77 of Hurricane, W.Va., died Nov. 7. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 12 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to a local food pantry or children’s Christmas Angel Tree. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOHN ROBERT CAREY, 59 of Russell, Ky., formerly of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Nov. 1 in Huntington. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Grayson, Ky. Gathering of friends and family at 5:30 p.m. with a balloon release at Russell Kentucky Picnic Area, 105 Main Street. Memorial donations may be made to his daughter to help with final expenses. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
LEONARD EUGENE CARTER, 60 of Lesage died Nov. 4 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a retired truck driver. There will be no services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
PAUL CARSON CLEVENGER, 85 of Huntington, husband of Betty June Clevenger, died Nov. 5. He was a retiree of the CSX Railway System. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial will follow in Cyrus Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service.
BILLY DAVIS of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Nov. 7. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
DOTTIE LOU FINLEY, 80 of Milton died Nov. 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 10 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
COURTNEY GRAY FORD, 42 of Ironton, wife of Sean Ainsworth, died Nov. 4 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She was a hair stylist at Gray Studio. There will be a memorial service at noon Nov. 12 at Central Christian Church, 1541 S. 7th St., Ironton. Friends gather one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARY EDNA FRY, 79, of Logan, W.Va., wife of George Fry, died Oct. 12 at home. She served as secretary at Stollings Service Center. Service was 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial was in Highland Memorial Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 at the funeral home.
JOHNNY S. GLANDON JR., 63 of Man, W.Va., died Nov. 3 at home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place.
IRIS K. MALCOM, 99 of Huntington, widow of Arthur H. Malcom, died Nov. 7 at home. She taught piano at her home in Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TERESA ANN MARSHALL, 56 of Ironton, daughter of Leota Rose Campbell, died Nov. 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a self-employed hairstylist. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RANDY MASSIE, 63 of Waterford, Mich., formerly of Symmes Valley and Ironton, died Nov. 1 at home. There will be a memorial service and fellowship at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Waterloo (Ohio) Community Center. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
JOEY BRIAN MAYS, 58, of Ashland, widower of Patricia Mays, died Nov. 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He had been a foreman at Asplundh. Funeral service will be at noon Nov. 12 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VA Medical Center, 1540 Spring Valley Dr., Huntington, WV 25704 or the Lawrence County Animal Shelter, 1302 Adams Lane, Ironton, OH 45638.
EUNICE MAE MESSINGER, 98 of Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widow of Dwight Messinger, died Nov. 6. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Arrangements are directed by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
PATRICIA ANN MOORE, 65, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of John Moore, died Nov. 7 at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
PATTY J. MORROW, 58 of Ironton, died Nov. 7 at home. She worked at King’s Daughters Medical Center Housekeeping Department. Arrangements are incomplete at Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton.
GLADYS NAPIER, 93 of Waverly, Ohio, widow of Ralph Napier, died Nov. 7, in Adena Pike Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio, and two hours before service at Morris Funeral Home. www.boyerfuneral.com.
JANET GAIL PRUITT, 83 of Huntington died Nov. 8 at home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time. www.beardmortaury.com.
CAIGE ANDREW RIDER, 17, of Barboursville, son of David Rider of Barboursville and Phyllis Tock Samuel of Barboursville, died Nov. 3. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be private. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CARL ELMO RIGGS, formerly of West Virginia, widower of Louise Bucci Riggs, died Nov. 3 at home in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. He was retired as postmaster for the USPS in Huntington, Barboursville, Delbarton, and Williamson, W.Va. Private services will be held. Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation, Wildwood, is directing arrangements.
MARCIA KAREN STONE, 72, of Huntington, formerly of Madison, Ala., mother of Jennifer Marshall of Alexandria, Va., and Marc Stone of Madison, Ala., died Nov. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Honoring her wishes, there will be no services at this time. Beard Mortuary is directing arrangements.
HELEN JO VARNEY, 82 of Varney, W.Va., widow of James Henry Varney, died Nov. 6 at home. Funeral service at noon Nov. 10 at Regional Church of God, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 9 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.
KATHLEEN LORRAINE WOLFORD, 69 of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died Nov. 3. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 8 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Burial in Colango Cemetery, Wharncliffe. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 7 at the funeral home.