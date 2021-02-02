The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRENDA ALVENA ADKINS of Hamlin, W.Va., daughter of Norma Mae Adkins of Alkol, W.Va., died Jan. 30. Visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 3, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; graveside service following at Pea Ridge Cemetery, Spurlockville, W.Va.
HELEN PAULETTE BEATY, 77, of South Point, Ohio, wife of James Beaty, died Feb. 2 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
GREGORY EUGENE BRINEGAR, 57, of Huntington died Feb. 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHIRLENE RENEE BURGESS, 63, of Oak Hill, W.Va., widow of Gerald Wayne Burgess, died Jan. 29. There are no services scheduled. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.ferrell-chambertfuneralhome.com.
Services for BEVERLY JANE CAMPBELL, 74, of Bidwell, Ohio, mother of Kimberly Schimmoeller of Lima, Ohio, will be 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the funeral home. Masks and social distance are required. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
JANET ANN BARTRAM CAUDILL, 76, of Huntington died Feb. 1 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from Corbin Ltd. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Bartram Family Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Reger Funeral Home. A procession leaves the funeral home at 1 p.m. Social distancing and wearing a mask are required. www.regerfh.com.
SHARON CATHERINE LOUISE VARNEY CRISLIP, 65 of Huntington, died Jan. 30. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb.5 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
DOUGLAS RAY ELLIS, 77, of Milton, died Jan. 30. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Feb. 4, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PEGGY FRIDAY of Huntington died Jan. 23. Home-going service will be noon Feb. 4, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; burial following in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ferrell-chambertfuneralhome.com.
PAMELA SUSETTE BOND GIBBS, 67, of Ironton, widow of Danny Gibbs, died Jan. 31 in The Ohio State University Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 4, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Dixon Cemetery, Westwood, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
PATRICIA TRACI GRUBB, 49, of Huntington died Jan. 31 at home. A celebration of life service will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LANCE AARON HANEY, 50, of Ironton, died Jan. 30 at home at Lawco Lake. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zoar Baptist Church Youth Group, attn: Pastor Jeremy Dillon,1009 Marion Pike, Coal Grove, OH 45638. www.tracybrammerfh.com
CONNIE N. HENSLEY, 58, of Huntington died Feb. 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
RICHARD DWAYNE JIMISON, 59, of Barboursville died Jan. 31. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 4 Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with service following. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FRANK. D. JUSTICE, 52, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Llyanna Varney Justice, died Jan. 30 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 4, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Justice Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 3 at the funeral home.
ALICE FAYE POPE, 76, of Huntington, wife of Don Pope, died Feb. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She had been a pharmacy technician at Fairmont General Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Ross Funeral Home, Fairmont, W.Va.
ROBERT LEE RICE, 48, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Jennifer Rice, died Jan. 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hall Funeral Home to help with service expenses. There will be a gathering of friends and family from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAUL C. ROSSITER, 82, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Carolyn “Sue” Johnson Rossiter, died Jan. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a heavy equipment operator and mechanic Crown City Mining and owned Rossiter Brothers Excavating, Inc. A private family service will be conducted Feb. 6 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial following in Crown City Cemetery. Private family visitation before the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FRANCES HATLEY THOMPSON, 73, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Joseph Mitchell Thompson, died Jan. 31 at home. She had been a nurse at the VA Medical Center in North Carolina. Services will be at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RICHARD G. VANCE, 84, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Ruth Lucas Vance, died Jan. 30 at home. He was a retired auto worker for Borg Warner making auto parts. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 2, Lilly of the Valley Freewill Baptist Church, Delbarton; burial in Vance Cemetery, Delbarton. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM LEE WADDELL I, 70, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Jan. 31, at home. Graveside service will be noon Feb. 3, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Social distancing and masks will be required. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
CLINT JOHNNY WHITE, 34, of Huntington, husband of Stephanie White, died Jan. 27 at home. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.