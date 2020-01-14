The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT L. BAISDEN, 77, of Harts, W.Va., died Jan. 13 in Logan Center, Logan, W.Va. He was a carpenter. Funeral service noon, Jan. 16, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Kate Baisden Cemetery, Harts. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
THELMA G. CLINE, 91, of Elk Creek, formerly Sophia, W.Va., widow of Duard Ardel Cline, died Jan. 12 at home. Funeral service noon Jan. 16, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 15 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
SHEILA A. COCHRAN, 63, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Jan. 11. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Jan. 15, at Little Tavie Old Regular Baptist Church, Flatrock, W.Va.; burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 14 at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
MABEL YVONNE CROCKETT, 82 of Huntington, widow of Lee Henry Crockett Sr., died Jan. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired stencil worker of Cameo Glass for Pilgrim Glass. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
DAVID RALPH SR., 90, AND JOYCE FERRO, 89, of Huntington died Jan. 11 and Jan. 14 respectively. They are the parents of David Ferro and Donna Wolfe. Mr. Ferro was a mechanic and Mrs. Ferro was a homemaker. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m., Jan. 17 at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill, W.Va. There will be a celebration of life, 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at Westmoreland United Methodist Church and friends will be welcomed from 2 to 3 p.m. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
BETTY COMBS HAWES, 87, of Apple Valley, Calif., and formerly of Huntington, wife of Thomas Hawes, died Jan. 2. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington.
JOE EDD HICKS, 78m of David, Ky., husband of Gypsy Goble Hicks, died Jan. 13 in the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 17, Hall Funeral Home and Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Goble Cemetery, Prestonsburg, Ky. Visitation noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 16 at the funeral home.
THOMAS MICHAEL JAMISON SR., 71, of Parkersburg, W.Va., formerly of Huntington died Jan. 10. He retired from the Bureau of the Public Debt. Services will be 11 a.m. Jan. 18, Emmanuel Baptist Church. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Marshall University’s Big Green Scholarship Foundation, or Emmanuel Baptist Church. www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
DONNA LEANN BALDRY LAKE, 46, of Barboursville, widow of Robert Lake, died Jan. 11. A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 18, 2020, at the Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HARTSEL AUBREY LEEP, 78, of Huntington, husband of Carolyn Leep, died Jan. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. He was a retired crane operator for Steel of WV. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 18, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens at Wayne.
JOANN COLLINS OSBORNE, 86, of Langley, Ky., wife of Billie E. Osborne, died Jan. 12 at home. Funeral service noon Jan. 16, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Gethsemane Gardens, Prestonsburg, Ky. Visitation all day Jan. 15 at the funeral home.
JAMES CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL PYLE, 60, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Jan. 6. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RICHARD L. PYLES, 83, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Jan. 12 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 17, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Moores Chapel Cemetery, Ashton, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service Friday at the
funeral home.
PATRICIA ANN REED, 69, of Huntington died Jan. 12 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. She retired from the Cabell County Board of Education as an Elementary school teacher. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Beard Mortuary. Entombment will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home.
JANIE SCAGGS SHELTON ROY of Stanley, N.C., formerly of Huntington and Wayne, died Jan. 10. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 18, Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home.
LARRY MICHAEL SHEPHERD, 44, of Stambaugh, Ky., formerly Hunter, Ky., husband of Amy Louise Banks Shepherd, died Jan. 12 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 17, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Banks Family Cemetery, Stambaugh, Ky. Visitation 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 16 at the funeral home.
GLEN THOMPSON, 70, of Fort Gay, husband of Dana Thompson, died Jan. 13 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 16, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial will be in Thompson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 15 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.
IRENE WELLMAN, 92, of Middleport, Ohio, formerly of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Ira C. Wellman, died Jan. 12 in Overbrook Center in Middleport. She was a homemaker who had worked at a coal mine company store in Monaville in her early years. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 17, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
VICTOR HUGO VILLAFUERTE, 78 of Huntington, formerly of Boston, died Jan. 13 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a BioMedical Technician. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
GARY DONALD WILIAMSON, 62, formerly of Turkey Creek, Ky., husband of Geneva Williamson, died Jan. 10 in Mercy Health Jewish Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio. Funeral service 1 p.m. Jan. 16, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.