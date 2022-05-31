The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DEIRDRE RENEA ASHLEY, 57, of Milton died May 28. She worked for GC Services. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. June 3 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. June 2 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOHN ROBERT CUPP, 88, of Barboursville died May 28. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 2 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JACK LEON DAY, 62, of Chesapeake, Ohio, father of Rebecca Gaither of Attalla, Ala., died May 30. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 2 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
NADRA ELIZABETH ANKENY FLETCHER, 74, of Columbia, S.C., formerly of Salt Rock, died May 22. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on June 4 at Kennerly Road Baptist Church-1526 Kennerly Rd Irmo, SC 29063.
DONALD JOSEPH HECK, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Joanne Heck, died May 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 4 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY ALICE HUGHES, 89, of Ironton, husband of Glenn Louis Hughes, died May 27. She co-owned and operated Hughes Carry-Out. There will be a private service at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BETTY JO KIOGIMA, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Robert Kiogima, died May 30 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
RICHARD LEWIS, 67, of Louisa, Ky., father of Kyle Nicole Ward, died May 28. He retired from Kentucky Power as a plant operator. Funeral service at 1 p.m. June 2 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
CHERYL FRANKLIN NEWMAN, 66, of Raceland, Ky., mother of Gary and Ryan Newman, died May 31 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse. Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. June 3 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, with a service by the Nurses Honor Guard of the River Cities. Burial will follow in Caroline Cemetery. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ANNA JEAN O’BRIEN, 83, of Fort Gay, widow of Billy Joe O’Brien, died May 31 at home. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 2 at Oak Grove Church, Fort Gay. Burial following in O’Brien Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. June 1 Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.
MICHAEL E. PLANTZ, 53, of Arlington, Texas, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, son of Larry Plantz and Jerrie Cremeens Plantz of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 28 in Baylor Scott and White All Saints Hospital, Fort Worth, Texas. He was the Director of Choral Music at Arborlawn United Methodist Church, Fort Worth, and was a Professor at Texas Wesleyan University, Fort Worth. Arrangements are pending at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. www.wallaceffh.com.
ISAAC VINCENT RICE, 89, of Ironton, died May 29. Celebration of Life Service will take place at 3 p.m. June 4 at Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Doors will open at 2 p.m. for additional visitation. Flowers can be sent to Phillips Funeral Home or, memorial donations may be made to Girls Nite In International online at girlsnitein.org.
DOUGLAS ANDREW RODGERS, 53, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 27. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 3 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
DARREL LEE SETTERLUND, 74, of Locust Grove, Va., husband of Gloria Setterlund, died May 29. There will be no local service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements.
CHASE MATTHEW SMITH, 21, of Huntington died May 27. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 3 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
NEIL HEADLY STEIGERWALT, 85, of Huntington died May 28 at Madison Park Healthcare. Funeral services will be conducted at noon June 3 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JACK F. VALLANCE, 89, of Huntington, husband of Carolyn Sheets Vallance, died May 30 in Huntington Health & Rehabilitation Center. He retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Apple Grove, W.Va. Graveside service will be a.m. June 3 at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. Friday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ELLA MARGUERITE VanWINKLE, 73, of South Point, Ohio, mother of Matthew VanWinkle, died May 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. June 3 at Pataskala First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Main St., Pataskala, Ohio. Burial will be in Pataskala Cemetery about 2:30 p.m. Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARK ALLAN WILLETT, 67, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Jo Ellen Butler Willett, died May 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Special Metals. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 2 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.