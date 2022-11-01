The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RUBEN ISULAT BALANDRA, 71, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Sue Balandra, died Oct. 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from the United States Postal Service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.wallaceffh.com.
HOWARD CHRISTOPHER BLEVINS, 59 of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 26. There will be no services Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is directing arrangements.
JANET MARIE BROOKS, 78 of Huntington, widow of Carl E. Brooks, died Oct. 30 in Putnam Care Center, Hurricane, W.Va. She worked as a bookkeeper for Danco Inc. Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at Chapmans Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DOLORIS MARIE CHINN, 61 of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GILBERT EDWARD CHRISTIAN, 60 of Ashland died Oct. 27. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in the Christian Family Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
FLORENCE OLEDA HINKLE COLEMAN, 80 of Milton died Oct. 31. Celebration of life will be at noon Nov. 3 at God’s House of Prayer. Burial will follow in Wallace Cemetery, Milton. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROGER DALE GLOVER, 71 of Milton died Oct. 30. He was a retired meat cutter. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FREDDIE ESTER UNDERWOOD HARSHBARGER, 88 of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., widow of Harry “Ronnie” Harshbarger, died Oct. 24. She worked at the Nickel Plant. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel in Barboursville. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JENNIFER HATFIELD of Huntington died Oct. 31. She worked as a patient account representative for Marshall Orthopedics. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
CHARLES SHERMAN HOLMAN, 66 of Huntington died Oct. 25. Arrangements are pending at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
GARY DEAN JEFFREY, 70, of Hurricane, W.Va., previously of Sarah Ann, W.Va., husband of Belinda Mullins Jeffrey, died Oct. 28 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
DON JORDAN, 95, of Union Township, Ohio, widower of Phyllis Hayes Jordan, died Oct. 30. There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; procession to Pine Hill Cemetery leaves at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Processing Center, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394.
LOWANNA RENEE SWANN KITCHEN, 70 of Milton, wife of Keith Kerry Kitchen, died Oct. 27 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours prior to service on Thursday at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
EDWARD ALLEN NEEL SR., 67 of Huntington died Nov. 1 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
HAROLD TIMOTHY PLEASANT SR., 73 of Ironton, husband of Cheryl Brown Pleasant, died Oct. 26. He retired from the United States Enrichment Center (USEC) in Piketon, Ohio, formerly Lockheed Martin. In lieu of flowers, a Harold T. Pleasant Memorial Fund is set up with U.S.Bank. For more information on the memorial fund, email the Pleasant family at thepleasantfund@gmail.com. A GoFundMe account has been established: https://gofund.me/053b02b4 All proceeds will go to supporting his loving wife. Cremation services provided by Phillips Funeral Home in Ironton. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
CHARLES ALLEN PORTER, 52 of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Oct. 30. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin. Burial will follow in Sanders Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com.
FRED ALLEN RIFFE, 79 of Chapmanville, W.Va., widower of Anna Bell Riffe, died Oct. 30 in CAMC Memorial Hospital. He was owner and operator of Fred Riffe’s Garage in Chapmanville. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 4 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 3 at the funeral home.
MONA MAE CHINN SHUFF, 86 of Milton died Oct. 31 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance, Huntington. Friends and family gather 30 minutes before service at the cemetery. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
CARLA COULTER TRAXLER, 87, of Louisville, Ky., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., died Oct. 30 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Chapman’s Mortuary and Crematory, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RUSH WILLIAMS, 82 of Lavalette died Oct. 28. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday at Highland Memory Gardens, Pecks Mill. W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.