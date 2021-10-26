The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
VIRGINIA ANNETTE BAILEY, 97, of Huntington, died Oct. 22. There will be a Home-Going Celebration at 10 a.m. Oct. 28 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral. Burial following in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
DeANNA DAWN HUFFORD BLEDSOE, 37 of Pedro, Ohio, died Oct. 25 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Lorain Street Gospel Mission, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.brownfuneralchapel.org.
CHARLOTTE KATHERINE HAYNES BOTKINS, 84, of Ironton, widow of Clarence Frederick Botkins, died Oct. 23 at home. There will be a graveside service at noon Oct. 28 at Botkins Family Cemetery, Ironton; visitation will be one hour before service at the cemetery. Arrangements directed by Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BENJAMIN RAY BROWNING, 60, formerly of Logan County, W.Va., husband of Rebecca Browning, died Oct.23. He was a maintenance supervisor at Genesis HealthCare in Laplata, Md. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at West Logan Church; burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Arrangements directed by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
CARSON WADE BROWNING JR., 54, of Griffithsville, W.Va., son of Dale Barclay of Griffithsville, died Oct. 25. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 28 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Miller Cemetery, Hamlin. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
JIMMY CURTIS BRUCE, 83, of Huntington died Oct. 18. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
JAMES KAVIN CHAPMAN, 62, of Glenwood died Oct. 24. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
GEORGE “FRED” CHATTERTON, 84, of Huntington, widower of Dolores Wilson Chatterton, died Oct. 24 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was retired from Owens-Illinois. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery at Dock’s Creek. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
BESSIE DAY CLINE, 80, of White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., died Oct. 22 in Peyton Hospice House, Lewisburg, W.Va. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at Full Gospel Church of God at Baisden, W.Va. Burial will follow in Star Hollow Cemetery at War Eagle, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
RONALD LEE GAFFNEY II, 54 of Ironton, died Oct. 24 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Lorain Street Gospel Mission, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to a Go Fund Me account to help with final expenses. Graveside service at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East, Greenup, Ky. Family and friends will meet in the cemetery staging area at 1:45 p.m. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.brownfuneralchapel.org.
SHIRLEY HAMM, 57, of Portsmouth, Ohio, died Oct. 23 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth. She was a former employee of Tristate Industries in Coal Grove, Ohio, a client of PCS in Ironton and worked at Bob Evans in South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Puckett Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ROSALIE M. JOHNSON, 78, of Ashland wife of Nelson A. Johnson Jr., died Oct. 24 in Community Hospice Care Center. She retired from Sears Department Store. Services will be private. There is no visitation. Steen Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Donations are suggested to Community Hospice.
EDNA FRANCES KEENAN of Huntington, widow of Robert Keenan, died Oct. 20 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. She was a retired Lab Tech at St. Mary’s Hospital. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
GWENDOLYN HELEN LEWIS of Switzer, W.Va., died Oct. 23 at home. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Highland Memory Garden Mausoleum, Chapmanville, W.Va. Arrangements are directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
WALTER “BUTCH” McQUITHY, 64, of Man, W.Va., husband of Lottie Maynard McQuithy, died Oct. 24 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a coal and log truck driver. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at Christian (W.Va.) Community Cemetery. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM THOMAS MOORE II, 60, of Huntington died Oct. 23. Arrangements are pending with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
RANDY NICHOLAS, 60, of Barboursville, husband of Amy Holbrook Nicholas, died Oct. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a training administrator at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 30 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ANGEL BRIANNIA HOGSTEN ROWE, 24, of Ironton, daughter of Kristy Foster and Craig Hogsten, died Oct. 17 in Ashland. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home.
WILSON HOWARD STOWERS SR., 95, of Ceredo, died Oct. 5. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery Mausoleum. A reception will follow immediately after the service at the American Legion Post 93 in Kenova. There will be no visitation. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.