The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
AMANDA ADAMS, 33, of Mason County, W.Va., died Sept. 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LARRY RAYMOND ADKINS JR., 56, of Lavalette, died Sept. 16. He was an electric arc furnace operator with Special Metals. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Graveside service at 5 p.m. at Adkins Cemetery on Porter’s Fork Road, Huntington.
CECIL GOBLE CLINE, 87, of Ironton, widower of Velda Darnell Cline, died Aug. 6. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at First United Methodist Church, Ironton. A luncheon will be served immediately following. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
“SUE” HARRIETT MCCOMAS COBB, 78, of Milton, died Sept. 19. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at Bethesda United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the mentioned church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LINDLE LEE “JOHNNY” CONLEY of Logan, W.Va., husband of Leah Rae Maynard Conley, died Sept. 17. He was self-employed. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Stone Branch Church of God.
ALICE FAYE CREMEANS, 66, of Jackson, Ohio, widow of Russell Cremeans, died Sept. 17 in Holzer Medical Center, Jackson. There will be a graveside service at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GEORGE W. CREMEANS, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Nancy Huff Cremeans, died Sept. 17 at home. He retired as the Regional Manager for the West Virginia Department of Tax and Revenue. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KIMBERLY BUTLER DEAL, 65, of Glenwood, mother of Cameron Deal and Justin Deal, died Sept. 16 at home. She was a farmer. There will be no service. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapman-mortuary.com.
JAMES WILLIAM HENSLEY, 87, of Salt Rock died Sept. 17 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was a former employee of Tradewell at 16th Street in Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 22 at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, followed by graveside service at 12:30 p.m. at Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HEATHER ANN JACKSON, 46, of Ironton, daughter of Daniel and Teresa Stevens Dillon of Willow Wood, Ohio, died Sept. 16. She was a customer service representative at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Memorial service will be at noon Sept. 24 at Sharon Baptist Church, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CARLOS RUDEE JESSEE, 73, of Knox, Ind., husband of Cathie Jessee, died Sept. 15 at home. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Olive Hill Memorial Park, Ky. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing local arrangements.
BARBARA BROWN LETT of Huntington, wife of Walter Lett, died Sept. 18. She was an educator. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 23 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. there will be a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ritter Park Rose Garden, Room with a View. Donations are suggested to Huntington Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 2434, Huntington, WV 25725 in lieu of flowers.
CHARLES E. MANGUS, 81 of Harts, W.Va., widower of Wanda Mangus, died Sept 17 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Sept. 25 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Pack Cemetery, Atenville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
ODESSA ANN MAY, 54, of Julian, W.Va., died Sept. 14 in Hubbard House, Charleston. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour before service Sunday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
REV. CLYDE MILLER, 87, of Road Branch, W.Va., husband of Patricia Jane Miller, died Sept. 18. He started a landscaping business in the Columbus, Ohio area. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
JAMES THOMAS MORELAND, 84 of Huntington, widower of Sharon Voit Moreland, died Oct. 11, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was an Insurance Agent. Graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24, 2022, at Woodmere Memorial Gardens. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
BARBARA ANN SMITH PLYBON, 90, of Barboursville died Sept. 19. Services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.
JERRY MICHAEL RICHARDS, 69, of Holden, W.Va., husband of Rhonda Vance Richards, died Sept. 19. He was a retired master hydraulic repairman, owning R&R Hydraulics. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
BERNARD DAVID RIGGS, 81, of Huntington, husband of Nancy Riggs, died Sept.18 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Friday. www.rollinsfh.com.
JOHNNY DWAYNE ROWE, 68, of Van, W.Va., husband of Kathy Jean Rowe, died Sept. 16. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. There will be a dinner for family and friends following the service at Brown's Branch FWB Church Fellowship Hall, 5633 Chap Rd., Gordon, W.Va.
WANDA L. WALKER, 99, of Burlington, Ohio, mother of Thomas Walker, died Sept. 18 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
FLAVA ONEIL YOUNG of Pike County, Ky., widower of Glema Joyce Coleman Young, died Sept. 17 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, Martin, Ky. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Mayflower United Baptist Church, Pikeville, Ky. Burial in Annie E. Young Cemetery, Pikeville. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.