The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

BARBARA ANN ACKERMAN, 80, of Pedro, Ohio, widow of John William Ackerman II, died Sept. 26 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Coal Grove, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.