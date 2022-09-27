The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BARBARA ANN ACKERMAN, 80, of Pedro, Ohio, widow of John William Ackerman II, died Sept. 26 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Coal Grove, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOHN M. BAISDEN, 79, of Verdunville, W.Va., died Sept. 26 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
CHARLOTTE MARIE BAUMGARDNER, 74, of Barboursville, died Sept. 26. Services are private. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JENNIFER FRASHER CAUDILL, 62, of Huntington died Sept. 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Ceredo Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Browning Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at Ceredo Church of Christ. www.rollinsfh.com.
DR. DAVID SHEFFER CLARK, 99, of Orange Va., formerly of Huntington, died Sept. 22 in t Dogwood Village Senior Living Center. He was founder and director of Cabell Huntington Hospital Dialysis Center. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Unionville, Va. on Oct. 19, with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, Keswick. Arrangements by Preddy Funeral Home, Orange, Va.
DAVID ALLEN CREMEANS, 61, of Huntington, husband of Helen Rose Cremeans, died Sept. 23 at home. He was owner and operator of Cremeans Construction. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Friends may visit after 10 a.m. Sept. 30 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BEVERLY ANNE CURTIS, 91, of Delaware, formerly of Huntington, died Sept. 26 at home. She was an Assistant Administrator to the Pallottine Sisters. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are under direction of Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
MARTHA RUTH DARBY of Huntington died Sept. 27. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
JENNIFER LOUISE HAY, 78, of Huntington died Sept. 26. She was a retired Registered Nurse. Honoring her wishes, there will be no service. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
PATRICIA RUTH KINNEY, 96, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 26 in Cabell Health Care Center, Culloden. There will be private family services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, directed arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN KIZER, 75, of Huntington, died Sept. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
DAVID LEE LAMBERT, 49, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Angela Lambert, died Sept. 22. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville Ohio. Burial in Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour prior to service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Inurnment service for GLORIA JACQUELINE SCHULZE McGINNIS of Williamsport, Pa., daughter of Effie and Marion McGinnis of Huntington, will be 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Huntington High School Department of Social Studies. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BETTY KAY MONDAY, 77, of Milton died Sept. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
VICTORIA LYN SELZER, 54, of Mount Gay, W.Va., daughter of Phyllis Selzer, died Sept. 4 at home. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place and a service at a later time. Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
SILAS BARRY STOWERS infant son of Stephen Barry Stowers and Sarah Sue Jeffrey of Harts, W.Va., died Sept. 22. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to service Friday at the funeral home.
JONATHAN NOAH THACKER, 48, of Del Ray Beach, Fla., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 23. Friends gather from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Sept. 30 at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio; memorial service follows at 1 p.m. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
CHRISTIAN TYLER WEAVER, 12, of Huntington, grandson of Helen Rose Cremeans, died Sept. 24. He was a student at Huntington East Middle School. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KATHY JOAN DANIELS WEEMS, 66, of Burlington, Ohio, died Sept. 23 in Promerica of Riverview. She retired from Ashland Oil, Inc. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Burlington 37 Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
PAUL RAY WILEY, 44, of Huntington died Sept. 21. Memorial gathering will be 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with a service at 6 p.m. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LARRY WILSON, 83, of Ironton, husband of Wanda Saunders Wilson, died Sept. 23 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. He retired from Ironton Dayton Malleable. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net