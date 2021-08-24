The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FREDA FAY BELL, 85, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Aug. 21 in Huntington. There will be a private burial at 11 a.m. Aug. 25 in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MILDRED MARIE BOWEN, 85, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of George Mackey Bowne, died Aug. 24 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROGER H. BRADEN, 78, of South Point, Ohio, died Aug. 22 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Friends and family may gather from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
SHARON GAIL CLINE, 70, of Delbarton, W.Va., wife of Ron Cline, died Aug. 21 near Chapmanville, W.Va. She worked in management and accounting. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Lenore (W.Va.) Memorial Gardens. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
MARY FERGUSON, 59, of Crown City, Ohio, wife of Marvin Ferguson, died Aug. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA ANN GREEN, 90, of Huntington died Aug. 22 at home. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Aug. 26 at New Baptist Church, 610 28th St., Huntington. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
OMA V. JOHNSON, 94, of Milton died Aug. 23. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 26 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DEBORAH LYNN MORRIS, 61, or Wayne, daughter of Geraldine Bishop of Wayne, died Aug. 22 at home. She was a caregiver. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation one hour before service.
RENDA KAYE MORRISON, 73, of Huntington died Aug. 18. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CALVIN LYNDOL PERRY, 81, of Salt Rock died Aug. 23. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Aug. 26 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
JOSEPH EDWARD PETERMAN, 81 of Huntington died Aug. 21. He was a frozen food manager with Super Fresh Grocery Store. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington is assisting his family with arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
MILLARD PLUMMER, 95, of Fort Gay, widower of Krimhilde, Plummer, died Aug. 23.He retired from Fletcher’s Mining Equipment. Funeral service will be noon Aug. 29 at Big Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church; burial following in Christian Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
ARTHUR ODELL POWERS, 82, of Glenwood, died Aug. 22 in Paramount Senior Living, Ona. There will be a graveside service at 3 p.m. August 25 at the Apple Grove (W.Va.) Memorial Gardens, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
KYLE RAMEY, 54, of Ashland died Aug. 19. He worked as a painter with Parsons Construction. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Sydney Ramey Scholarship Fund at Peoples Bank. Arrangements are by Steen Funeral Homes. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS KEITH SIMPKINS, 78, of Huntington, husband of Dottie Mannon Simpkins, died Aug. 22 at home. He was a retired Deputy Chief with the Huntington Fire Department. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Huntington First Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the church. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
RUBY SIMPKINS SLONE, 83, of Hardy, Ky., wife of Joseph Slone, died Aug. 22 at home. She was a Registered Nurse and owner of ProCare CNA Technical Schools. Funeral service at noon Aug. 26, at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Simpkins Family Cemetery, Naugatuck, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 25 at the funeral home. Masks and social distance are requested. If you have any symptoms of Covid, the family appreciates you refraining from attendance. www.hatfieldf.com.
ELIZABETH ANN SHORT, 78 of Huntington died Aug. 19 in Woodlands Retirement Community. She was a retired Executive Assistant. A memorial gathering will be held by her family from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
SANDRA MAYNARD WOODS, 75, of Huntington, mother of Brad Sanford and Terry Woods, died Aug. 23 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Private services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com