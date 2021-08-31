The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DONNA LOUISE CARPENTER, 65, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, died Aug. 31. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 4 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, followed by graveside services at 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 3 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
TIMOTHY ALLEN DARBY, 56, of Wayne, husband of Linda Darby, died Aug. 30 at home. He was a retired Fire Chief for East Lynn and Wayne Volunteer Fire Departments. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 2 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
LUCILLE OOTEN EVANS, 81, of White Pine, Tenn., formerly of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Basil Evans, died Aug. 29 in Jefferson Park Nursing Home, Dandridge, Tenn. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Ooten Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
ROSA LEA HITE HILL, 83, of Red Jacket, W.Va., wife of Freeman Eugene Hill, died Aug. 29. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 2 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Hill Family Cemetery, Beech Creek, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 1 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
RONEY DEAN HUNT, 64 of South Point, Ohio, father of Loni Swiger of Cowan, W.Va., and Rose Frantz of Charlotte, N.C., died Aug. 29 in Concord Nursing Facility, Wheelersburg, Ohio. He was a retired truck driver and started a small business of lawn mower and small engine repair. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
TINA MARIE JUSTICE, 54, of Hardy, Ky., wife of Rodney Justice, died Aug. 30 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. She had been an OR Tech at Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at noon Sept. 3, at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Justice Family Cemetery, Hardy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 2 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
LONNIE LEE MAYNARD II, 45, of Sumerco formerly Lyburn, W.Va., son of Delie Lueva Ellis Maynard of Sumerco and Lonnie Sr. Maynard of Davin, W.Va., died Aug. 29 in Thomas Memorial Hospital. He was a disabled coal miner. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 3 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
DAVID ORTON KARICKHOFF, 85, of Huntington, husband of Maudie Karickhoff, died Aug. 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 1 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to Jim Ray Community Charitable Fund in care of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church.
REV. KEITH EDWIN LEAP, 78 of Huntington, husband of Sharon Owens Leap, died Aug. 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired United Methodist Minister. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at Community of Grace United Methodist Church; burial following in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
AVONELLE MAJOR, 96, of Melbourne, Fla., widow of Bertram Major, died Aug. 22 in Rockledge, Fla. She was a retired teacher. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DOROTHY ANN STURGILL MAYNARD, 73, of Ironton, sister of Edna J. Clay, died Aug. 25 in Harbor HealthCare of Ironton. She worked as a hostess and a server at Red Lobster in Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 2 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Please wear a mask. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
MARTHA A. QUALLS, 94, of Huntington, widow of Leonard M. Qualls, died Aug. 29 in Madison Park, Huntington. She was a retired supervisor at Maidenform. Funeral service will be private. A public visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be private in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EDNA ERMA QUINTRELL, 93, of West Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Estell Darrell Quintrell, died Aug. 30. There will be a private family graveside service at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
JACKIE CONNER RAY II, 55, of Huntington died Aug. 29. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 3 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
AMELIA DAWN SPEARS, 43 of Hurricane, W.Va., died Aug. 28 in Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, W.Va. There are no services planned at the time. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
HOWARD EDWARD THOMPSON, 92, of Bamberg, S.C., formerly of Fort Gay died Aug. 16 at home. He retired from the U.S. Navy. Funeral services will be at noon Sept. 3 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.
MICHAEL E. THOMPSON, 71, of Wayne, father of Paul Michael Thompson and Jamie Noble, died Aug. 29 in Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He retired from the Huntington Sanitation Board. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 2 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
BRIAN EDWARD VERNON, 38, of Huntington died Aug. 27. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DEBORAH LYNN WALDEN, 63, of Huntington, formerly of Matewan, W.Va., widow of Harley David Walden, died Aug. 29 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. She was a homemaker. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
WILLIAM KELLY WORKMAN, 59, of Logan, W.Va., died Aug. 28. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 1 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.
MARK WYANT, 52, of Milton, died Aug. 29. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Wyant-Irwin Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 3 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ALBERTA ZURCHER, 88, of Hamlin, W.Va., widow of William Thomas Smith and Raymond Zurcher, died Aug. 28. There will be no services. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.