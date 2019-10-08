The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TAMMY ADAMS, 54 of Harts, W.Va., daughter of James S. and Sherry Adams, died Oct. 8 in Hubbard Hospice House. She was a team leader at South Ridge Target. Service 2 p.m., Oct. 13, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Dingess Cemetery, Harts. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 at the funeral home.
GENEVA ANNA BAKER, 102, of Harrison, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., died Oct. 5, at Shawnee Springs Care Facility. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
MARY ANN ELSWICK, 77, of Milton died Oct. 7. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct.11, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SALLY MAE HANSHAW, 65, of Huntington, wife of Tony Hanshaw, died Oct. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a line production worker for Kerr Glass. Service was 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
HERMETTA LOUISE MITCHELL KEELING, 88, of Huntington died Oct. in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, in charge of arrangements.
LOIS K. LAYNE, 84, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Raymond Layne, died Sept. 26 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis. She retired from Gallipolis Developmental Center. There will be a memorial service, 3 p.m. Oct. 12, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to JW.org or Twin Rivers Congregation for World Wide Work, 538 Bulaville Pike, Gallipolis, OH 45631. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
ALBERT “PETE” MASSIE, 85, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Avanelle Massie, died Oct. 6. He retired from the U.S. Air Force. Funeral will be noon Oct. 12, O’Keefe Baker Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 10 at the funeral home.
WILLIAM RAY MAYNOR, 81, of Huntington, husband of Wynona Burris Maynor, died Oct. 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired steelworker. A celebration of life will take place 1 p.m. Oct. 9, Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
JIMMY McCALLISTER of Ironton, died Oct. 8 in the Hospice Care Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
ROBERT NOTHSTINE, 78, of Powell, Ohio, died Oct. 7 at home. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
TYLER CLINTON PARSLEY, 28, of Scott Depot, W.Va., son of Melvin and Sandy Chafin Parsley of Scott Depot, died Oct. 5 at home. He was a coal miner, worked in the family business, Parsley Pressure and in the restaurant equipment business. Funeral service 1p.m. Oct. 11, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ESTHEL PENNINGTON, 93, of Huntington died Oct. 6 in The Woodlands. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 12, Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Oct. 11, Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
ANDREW PERRY, 77, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Dunlow, widower of Virginia Ann Perry, died Oct. 5 in the Kobacker Hospice House, Columbus. He was the owner of Andy’s Autobody. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Sol Perry Cemetery. Visitation after 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
STEVE PIGG, 68 of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Connie Pigg, died Oct. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from Local #80 Insulators Union. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Breath of Life Foundation, c/o Local #80 Insulators Union, PO Box 806, Winfield, WV 25213. A memorial gathering will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CLIFFORD EDMOND PROVENCAL JR., of Westerville, Ohio, husband of Mary Jeanine Large Provencal, died Oct. 2 at home. He retired as Chief Engineer at the Naval Air Station, Brunswick, Maine. Memorial service will be noon Oct. 12, First Baptist Church, Ironton. Visitation one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
HELEN M. SAUL, 90, of Huntington, died Oct. 7. She retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 10, Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. The burial will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. A visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com.
ERNEST L. WILKES, 70, of Chesapeake, Ohio, brother of Georgia Kincaid of Huntington and Faye Watters of Indianapolis, Ind., died Oct. 7 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 10, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.