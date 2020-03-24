The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOSEPH DWANE BAILEY, 57 of Barboursville died March 19. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 26 at Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOHN HENRY CHAPMAN, 94, of Monroe, Mich., formerly of Apple Grove, W.Va., died march 20 in Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Mich. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. March 25, Barton Chapel Cemetery. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM CHESTER CURRY, 81, of Forest Hills, Ky., husband of Myrtle Goad Curry, died March 23 at home. He was founder of C&W Carpet House, South Williamson, Ky. Due to the current public health concerns, there will be a private, family service and burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.hatfieldfc.com.
ANETTA ANN CLAYPOOLE GAY, 73 of Huntington, wife of Larry Randall Gay, died March 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at noon March 27, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. A private family burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. Due to the recent public health concerns, 10 people at a time are allowed during visitation times. www.hensonandkitchen.com
CHARLENE ELAINE HEINZ, 65, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died March 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Private family funeral service will be conducted at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HAGER HOLLEY, 87, of Barboursville formerly Huntington, died March 22 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from Airstech. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. March 26, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Shriners Transportation Fund, 1104 3rd Ave., Huntington or Crossroads Baptist Church Missionary Fund,875 Norway Ave., Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. Due to the current public health concerns, you may view services at the Chapman’s Mortuary & Crematory Facebook page. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOE MARCUM, 87, of Webbville, Ky., husband of Thelma June Marcum, died March 24. Funeral service will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT LUKE SEXTON, 66, of South Point, Ohio, died March 21 at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. He retired from CJ Hughes. Services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JULIE NICHOLE SPARKS, 28, of Crown City, Ohio, daughter of Carl Sparks and Melinda Sparks, died March 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES DAVID THOMAS, 86, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Duddie J. Thomas died March 22. He was a retired real estate broker. Private family service March 26, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial in Highland Memorial Gardens. www.slackandwallace.com. The funeral service will livestream on YouTube. Please check the funeral home website or Facebook page on Wednesday for the link to the livestream. www.slackandwallace.com.
ANTHONY RAY TOLER, 54, of Beckley, W.Va., died March 22. Services 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family to assist with funeral expenses are suggested. www.calfeefh.com. Arrangements by Calfee Funeral Home.
CARL EDWARD TREADWAY, 78, of Oak Hill, W.Va., died March 22 at home. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. March 26 at Bowcott Cemetery, Fraziers Bottom, W.Va. There will be no public visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point
Pleasant, W.Va.
MELVIN EUGENE VAUGHN, 85, of Hurricane, W.Va., husband of Jean Protzman Vaughn, die March 23 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. He was a retired teacher, coach, Vice Principal and Principal. A private graveside service will be held and burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, South Charleston. Donations may be made to Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5385 West Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, WV 25705, The Alzheimers Association or HospiceCare. You may share memories of Mel by visiting www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the Vaughn family.