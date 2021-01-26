The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
B. LINDA ADKINS, 69, of Parkersburg, W.Va., formerly of Logan, W.Va., died Jan. 25 in Marietta (Ohio) Memorial Hospital. Service 3 p.m. Jan. 29, Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth St., Parkersburg, with visitation two hours prior. www.kimesfuneralhome.com.
TAMMY JO ADKINS, 57, of Huntington, died Jan. 23. Graveside service will be at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HELENA FAYE ALLEN, 66, of Wayne, formerly of Huntington, died Jan. 14 at home. There will be a private burial. Arrangements by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
DOROTHY DICKERSON BUNN, 97, of South Point, Ohio, mother of Barbara Lea, died Jan. 23 at home He was a retired English teacher from Huntington High School. At her request, there will be no service at this time. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting her family with arrangements.
JACKSON JOSEPH COLLINS, 76, of Huntington, husband of Delores Collins, died Jan. 21 at home. He was a retired bus driver. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Jan. 27 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Collins Cemetery.
TIMOTHY MARK COLLINS, 57, of Huntington, died Jan. 22 in The Cleveland Clinic. He had worked at Alcon and at the Cabell County Courthouse as a security guard. A Home-Going Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
JAMES “LARRY” CRAWFORD, 77, of Kiahsville and Hawthorne, Fla., husband Rosa Lee Wiley Crawford, died Jan. 22. He was an electrician in the underground coal mines. Funeral service Jan. 27 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with burial on the family farm in Willlie Wiley Cemetery, Kiahsville.
ARTHUR “PETE” CROMWELL, 85, formerly of Huntington, died Jan. 10. A receiving service will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Riley Children’s Foundation Donate Riley Children's Foundation (rileykids.org) www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CARLA JEAN DOYLE, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of John Doyle, died Jan. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She had worked with the United States Postal Service. Funeral service will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Jan. 30 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TROY DONALD FINLEY, 78, of Lavalette, father of Troy Finley, William Finley and James Finley, died Jan. 21 at home. He was a retired truck driver for Tri-State Paving. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 30, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Sol Perry Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
CHRISTINE LOUISE TRACY FOUCH, 88, of Huntington, widow of Teddie Robert Fouch, died Jan. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a retired Registered Nurse. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 28, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Crook Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DEVONA LYNN HEDRICK, 48, of Huntington, mother of Kelly, Brandon and Laci Hedrick, died Jan. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
A. SHARON HENRY, 74, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Jan. 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Services will be private. Burial will be in Lewis Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
STELLA MAE HENSON of Fort Mill, S.C., formerly of Huntington, widow of Opie Clyde Henson, died Jan. 23 in Hospice and Community Care, Rock Hill, S.C. Service will be private due to the ongoing public health concerns. Palmetto Funeral Home, Fort Mill, is in charge of arrangements.
WYLIE EDWARD “ED” HETZER, 83, of Huntington, died Jan. 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House Services will be at 12 noon Jan. 28, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home. Social distancing and mask wearing are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice House of Huntington, or New Beginnings Church of God, Kenova.
MELISSA ANN WOYAN HOOTEN, 47, of Sunbright, Tenn., formerly of Southside, W.Va., died Jan. 23 in Big South Fork Medical Center, Oneida, Tenn. There will be a memorial service 1 p.m. Jan. 30, at Wilcoxen
Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Woyan Cemetery on Woyan's Mountain, Southside.
RONALD CURTIS LOVINS, 65, of Ohio died Jan. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Memorial service at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 during family and friends gathering from 5 to 9 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOAN JOY WILKES MASSEY, 90, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of James Massey, died Jan. 21 at home. Private services due to current public health concerns. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PHILLIP ARDEN MAYNARD, 79, of Wayne, father of Jill Suzanne Blount of South Point, Ohio and Jeffrey Todd Maynard of Louisville, Ky., died Jan. 22 in Paramount Senior Living at Cabell Midland, Ona. He was a retired electrician for Huntington Alloys. Funeral service was 11 a.m. Jan. 26, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne with burial following in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne.
KENNETH CHAPMAN MORRISS, 96, of Ashland, died Jan. 23 in Trinity Station, Flatwoods, Ky. He retired from the C&O Railroad as Executive Vice President of Transportation and Chief Operating Officer. Services will be private with burial in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Caniff Funeral Home in Westwood, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.canifffuneralhome.com
FRANCES IRENE MYNES, 96 of Gerry, N.Y., formerly of Huntington, widow of Thomas Edward Mynes, died Jan. 19. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 28, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Livestream at www.hensonandkitchen.com/live-stream.
LARRY GALE PRICE, 67, of Branchland, W.Va., died Jan. 25. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Branchland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.handleyfh.com.
JOSEPH RICHARDS, 80, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Clara Richards, died Jan. 21 at home. Graveside service 2 p.m. Jan. 29, Old Whitt Cemetery, Crawley Creek, W.Va. Arrangements at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
PATRICIA ANN SPEARS, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 25, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Rome Cemetery Mausoleum, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Donations are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LOIS JEAN STONE, 85, of Huntington died Jan. 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RITA JOY THOMPSON, 73, of Leicaster, N.C., formerly Genoa, widow of Glen Thompson Jr., died Jan. 23 in Mission Hospital, Asheville, N.C. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 31, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial will follow in Thompson Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distance are required.
LOIS ANN HATFIELD TRENT, 71, of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died Jan. 23 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service noon Jan. 27, Ben Creek Free Pentecostal Holiness Church, Wharncliffe; burial in Trent Family Cemetery, Wharncliffe. Visitation one hour before service. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CLARENCE WILSON “BILL” WAUGH, 86, of Patriot, Ohio, widower of Mary Lou Phillips Waugh, died Jan. 25 in Arbors of Gallipolis, Ohio. He was a retired telephone linesman. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Champion Township Cemetery, Warren, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Social distance and masks are required. www.willisfuneralhome.com.