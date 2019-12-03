The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT CHASE ADKINS, 27, of Huntington, son of Bobby Adkins and Heather Dennison both of Huntington, died Nov. 30. He was a Master Barber and worked for Upper Cuts Barber Shop in Huntington. Visitation will be from 5-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Dec. 5, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Woodmere Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Robert Chase Adkins Memorial Fund at WesBanco Bank, 823 Eighth St., Huntington, WV 25701 in a trust for his children. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WILLIAM E. ADKINS, 64, of Huntington formerly of Wayne, husband of Kimberly Hill Adkins, died Nov. 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from the Wayne County Board of Education. Funeal service 1 p.m. Dec. 3, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2 at the funeral home.
BASCOM CASTLE, 88, of Fort Gay, widower of Geneva Blankenship Castle, died Dec. 2 at home. He owned Sunnyside Auto Repair. Funeral service 11 a.m. Dec. 7, Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Castle Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation after 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the funeral home.
RODGER FREDERICK CLARK of Hurricane, W.Va., widower of Roberta Anne Clark, died Nov. 30 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. There will be no public services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
PEGGY SHARON COLEMAN, 66, formerly of Wayland, Ky., died Dec. 1 in Riverview Healthcare Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; entombment in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
CORALEE COLLINS, 89, of Huntington, wife of Charles Collins, died Dec. 3in Proctorville, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at Westmoreland Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. There will be no visitation. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
CHARLES V. FLANNERY, 81, of Ashlnad, widower of Barbara Janice Butler Flannery, died Dec. 2 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. He retired from Armco Steel. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 5, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; private burial. Visitation two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to King’s Daughters Health Foundation, 2201 Lexington Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
WESLEY H. GEER, 61, of Milton, husband of Lynell Bailey Geer, died Nov. 25 in the VA Hospital. He was a retired LPN at the VA Hospital. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 the funeral home.
ANDREA DAWN KENDRICK, 42 of Huntington died Dec. 2 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no public services. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com
KIMBERLY DAWN KIPP, 27, of Huntington, daughter of Robert and Linda Kipp, died Dec. 1. There will be a visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 6, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
PAULA McKINNEY LAYNE, 55, of Ashland, daughter of Harold McKinney and Barbara Claxon McKinney of Cape Coral, Fla., died Nov. 30 at home. He was a retired Boyd County schools teacher. A celebration of life will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 5, Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paula McKinney Layne Scholarship Fund c/o Peoples Bank. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
TERRY RAY LIKENS JR., 50, of Dunlow, husband of Misti Likens, died Dec. 1 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Dec. 5, Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Twin Oaks Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
RICHARD WILLIAMS LYTTON of Huntington, husband of Christopher Owen Rittenhouse, died Dec. 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from the business machines industry. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
NORMA SUE MEADOWS, 79, of Huntington, widow of Paul Gene Meadows, died Dec. 2 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 5, Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lily’s Place. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KENNETH EDWARD NEAL, 66, of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Brenda Parsley Neal, died Dec. 1 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He worked for Appalchian Regional Hospital and was a locksmith. Funeral service noon Dec. 6, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 5 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com
LARRY KEITH O’DELL SR., 72, of Chesapeake, Ohio, formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., husband of Beverly Meadows O’Dell, died Dec. 2. He was a real estate agent with Old Colony Realty. Visitation and a light reception are scheduled at Riverlawn Presbyterian Church, 2008 Pennsylvania Ave., St. Albans from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 5. There will be a private graveside service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TEX DENVER PERTEE, 80, of Barboursville, died Dec. 2. Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Dec. 7, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT POLACEK, 81, of Huntington, husband of Evelyn Polacek, died Dec. 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from Otis Elevator. Funeral Liturgy will be 10 a.m. Dec. 5, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Huntington; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
BARBARA NULL RICHARDS, 81, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of John “Jack” Richards, died Nov. 29 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. She was a retired Gallipolis City Schools teacher. There will be a memorial service, noon Dec. 6, Grace United Methodist Church, Gallipolis; burial at a later time in Mount Zion Cemetery, Green Township. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Gallia County Genealogical Society or a charity of your choice. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
LINDA S. STEPHENSON, 68, of Ironton, wife of William Stephenson, died Dec. 2 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. She retired from Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Funeal service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 6, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
TEDDY G. WILKS, 73, of Webbville, Ky., died Nov. 29 at home. He was a carpenter. Funeral service 11 a.m. Dec. 4 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Bishop Cemetery. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at the funeral home.
EUGENE WILLIAMSON, 80 of Huntington, husband of June Farley Williamson, died Dec. 2 at home. He retired from the US Air Force. Funeral services 1 p.m. Dec. 5, Ceredo Church of Christ. Burial to follow in Crum (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at Ceredo Church of Christ. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.