The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PATRICK LEE ARNOLD, 71, of Huntington, husband of Mona Orndorff Arnold, died May 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 4 p.m. May 20 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAUL GARY BENTLEY, 78, of Ironton, husband of Janice Harrison Bentley, did May 16 in Harbor Health Care Center, Ironton. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 20 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, followed by a procession led by the Upper Township VFD for a noon graveside service at Mamre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Upper Township Fire Department, 3402 Ohio-141 Ironton, 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
JOHN EVERETT BRADSHAW SR., 78, of Crown City, Ohio, widower of Marlene Bradshaw, died May 17 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. There will be no service. Burial will be in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILMA J. BROWN, 90. of South Point, Ohio, widow of Joseph Brown Sr., died May 13 Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from Wilson’s Sporting Goods of Ironton. Graveside service at 11 a.m. May 19 at Woodland Cemetery, section 11, Ironton. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. May 19 at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton.
DONALD E. COMBS, 54, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 17 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILEY B. ESTEP, 80, of Huntington, husband of Rosalie Estep, died May 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retired electrician with Special Metals. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.
LORENA FERGUSON, 88 of Crown City, Ohio, formerly of Wayne, died May 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. May 19 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Stephens Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 18 at the funeral home.
ROGER ALLEN GWINN, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Victoria Adkins Gwinn, died May 16 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a regulatory project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. At his request, there will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
SGT. MAJ. BARRY MARCELLUS HAMM (Ret), 71, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., husband of Catherine Hamm, died May 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. At his request, there will be no services. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers or memorials engage a child in a conversation about their world, build up someone with encouraging words, or go out in nature and thank God for being part of his creation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT HENSLEY, 85, of Salt Rock died May 16. Services will be conducted at 4 p.m. May 20 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
GEORGE THOMAS HUFF, 79, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Minnie “Jackie” Huff, died May 16 at home. He retired from Sturm-Sulzer Mechanical Engineering, Barboursville. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. May 18 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Military graveside service follows at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or the VA Administration. www.wallaceffh.com.
CONNIE MARIE BROWNING BOWEN JONES, 73, of Fort Gay died May 15 at home. She retired from Labcorp as a data entry processor. Arrangements are directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
ROBERT D. KINNEY, 61, of Chesapeake, Ohio, companion of Julia Turner, died May 16 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA PATTERSON, 87, of South Point, Ohio, died May 17 in Harbor Health Care, Ironton. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfunerahome.com.
JAMES PAUL PHILLIPS, 98, of Huntington, widower of Dara Mae Phillips, died May 17 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a former tanker truck driver for Chevron Gas. Funeral services will be conducted at noon May 20 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
CONNIE SUE SISLER, 55, of Ironton, daughter of Mary Dotson Sisler, died May 11 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Services are postponed at this time due to an illness in the family. Updates will be at the Phillips Funeral Home website. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
MERILYN SUE SLEET, 73, of Huntington died May 14 at home. Memorial service will be 5 p.m. May 19 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DESTINY KAY SMITH, 17 of Huntington, daughter of Jamie Lynn Puskas and Joshua Lee Smith, died May 9. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 19 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com
JoANN SMITH, 93, of Huntington died May 17 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfunerahome.com.
EDWARD ERVIN SWEENEY, 66, of Ironton, fiancé of the late Loretta Litton, died May 16 at home. He was a retired groundskeeper and maintenance worker from Bellefonte Country Club. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 20 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RONALD EDWARD TONEY, 80, of Milton died May 17. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. May 20 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
MABEL ELOISE WALLACE, 99, of Forest, Va., formerly of Huntington, widow of Meryl Wallace, died May 16. She was an office manager for Duncan Box Lumber and Esler Insurance Agency. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. May 20 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the mortuary.
SCOTT WILLIAMSON, 59, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 6. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. May 20 at Miller Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES R. WAGNER, age 85, of Huber Heights, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, husband of Susan Wagner, died May 13. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. May 26 Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the chapel. Burial will follow Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to the charity of your choice. www.NewcomerDayton.com.