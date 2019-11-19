The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DORIS MARIE BOWCOTT, 79, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., died Nov. 17. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Nov. 20, Mount Union Church, Pliny, W.Va.; burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation two hours before service time Wednesday at the church. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
WANDA LEE BRAGG, 86, of Ashland, widow of Jack P. Bragg, died Nov. 17 in Community Hospice Care Center. She was an insurance clerk and assistant for several medical practices. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Nov. 21, Holy Family Catholic Church, Ashland; burial in Calvary Cemetery, Ashland. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the church. Donations are suggested to Holy Family Catholic Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
RAYMOND BROOKS, 74, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Theresa Brooks, died Nov. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
SYLVIA BROWN, 83, of Grove City, Ohio, died Nov. 17 in Mount Carmel, Grove City. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Nov. 22, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21 at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
PAMELA SUE CALHOUN, 60, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Nov. 16 at home. Funeral service 2 p.m. Nov. 21, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LON WILLIAM CAMPBELL, 74, of Huntington, died Nov. 18. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
SHAWN JEFFREY CHEEK, 46, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Stormy Cheek, died Nov. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a project manager for Netranom Technology. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Nov. 22, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington or Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DONALD CLARK, 72 of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Christina Clark, died Nov. 19 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
ELDA GAIL WILDS COLLEY, 87, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Billy Lee Colley, died Nov. 17 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. She was a retired cook for Dawson Bryant High School. Funeral service noon Nov. 21, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Zoar Cemetery. Visitation after 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DE GRIFFITH, 79, of Huntington, widow of Dale Griffith, died Nov. 17 in Heritage Center. She was the co-owner and operator of R and D Flag Car Company. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EDITH HESSON, 91, of Barboursville, died Nov. 18. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
HERMAN THEODORE JUSTICE, 54, of Proctorvile, Ohio, husband of Ruth Ann Lester Justice, died Nov. 16 in Huntington. At his request, there will be no services. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
HOWARD LUTHER KNAPP, 72, of Henderson, W.Va., died Nov. 19 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 22, New Hope Bible Baptist Church; burial in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21 at the church. Arrangements by Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
RUSSELL LYON, 76, of Huntington died Nov. 18. He was Vice President of General Corporation, Charleston, W.Va. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 21, Jones-Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky. Visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.
JACK LEE MCCOY 75, of Henderson, W.Va., died Nov. 17. Private graveside service at Concord Cemetery, Southside, W.Va. Public visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Carolyn McCoy.
NOVELLA ROSE MELVIN, 89, of Ironton, widow of Edwin E. Melvin, died Nov. 17 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. She was a retired bartender from VFW Post 8850, Ironton. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Nov. 22, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton; burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 21, O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton.
JAMES LEE PAYNE, 82, of Ironton, widower of Ida Gibson Payne, died Nov. 13 at home. He was a machinist for Dayton Malleable and research machinist for Ashland Oil, and a contract painter. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 23, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Aid Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARTHA PERRY, 87, of Flatwoods, Ky., widow of Bud "Kin" Perry, died Nov. 18 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Nov. 22 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the John Perry Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home.
TIMOTHY MICHAEL PETRO, 45, of Gallipolis, Ohio, son of Brenda Wolford of Gallipolis, died Nov. 18 in Holzer Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at a later time. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
ETHEL CHARLENE ROBBINS, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Junior Ray Robbins, died Nov. 9 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service Thursday at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DARRELL JOSEPH RUSSELL, 67, of Huntington died Nov. 13. Memorial service will be noon Nov. 22, Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home.
GUY SIMPSON JR., 63, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Nov. 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon Nov. 21, Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
KATHLEEN STANLEY, 92, of Huntington died Nov. 18 in Chateau Grove Care Home. She was a retired clerk and Department head with Heck's Department Store. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 20, Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
CHARLES WALTON THOMPSON, 82, of Barboursville, died Nov. 17. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Nov. 21, Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
DOROTHY LOUISE WORKMAN, 67, of Barboursville, wife of Ronald Workman, died Nov. 18 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21, 2019 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.