The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
FRED B. BIAS, 89, of Lesage, husband of Jacqueline Bowman Bias, DIED March 28 AT HOME. He worked for Teamsters Local 505, Huntington. Graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. April 1 at Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KHAMLA KHOUNLAVONG, 72, of Ashland, husband of Phouangpheth Khounlavong, died March 25 in Hospice care at UK Medical Center, Lexington, Ky. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. April 2 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. April 1 at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
TIMMY D. McCLANAHAN, 64, of Ashland, husband of Diana Fannin McClanahan, died March 25 at home. He retired from customer service with the Kroger Company. A visitation to celebrate his life will be from 3 to 5 p.m. April 2 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Instead of a guest register, stationary for notes, stories or simple thoughts about Timmy will be provided, or you may bring prior to your arrival, for placement in a memory capsule for his family. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a local food pantry is suggested. www.steenfuneralhome.com
JUDITH C. NIBERT, 81, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died March 28 in Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. March 31 at the Zion Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
GARLAND “SKIP” PARSONS, 82, of Huntington, husband of Martha Parsons, died March 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from the Cabell County Board of Education working as the Maintenance Coordinator. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MYRON RAY RAMEY, 81, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died March 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. March 31 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crown City (Ohio) Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SEBASTIAN BLAIN RAY, 30, of Ashland, son of Samantha Reyna and Bart Davis, died March 28 at home. He worked for Kroger in Ashland. Funeral service will be conducted at noon March 31 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; visitation one hour before service. Inurnment will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DORIS LORAINE RIPLEY, 97, of Crown City, Ohio, widow of Dennis F. Ripley Jr., died March 29 in ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab, South Point, Ohio. There will be private family services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM BLAINE ROBERTS, 83, of Huntington, widower of Angelina Roberts, died March 28 in ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, South Point, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA KAY SUITER-FEE, 79, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Ironton, mother of Gary Martin of Groveport, Ohio, Larry Martin of Pickerington, Ohio and Tracy Rumley of Gallipolis, Ohio, died March 26 in Grant Medical Center, Columbus. Funeral service will be at noon March 31 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Zoar Cemetery, Coal Grove, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
PATRICIA LOU VERNATT, 87, of Culloden died March 29. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. April 1 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.