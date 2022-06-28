The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RUTH EILENE ADKINS, 92, of Huntington died June 28. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. July 2 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARVIN KEITH BLEDSOE, 64, of Chapmanville, W.Va., son of Betty Jordan Bledsoe of Chapmanville, died June 22. He had worked as a railroad engineer for CSX Transportation. Funeral service at 7 p.m. June 28 at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Entombment June 29 at Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Godby, W.Va.
DOROTHY CATHERINE BRADLEY, 101, of Kenova, widow of W.T. Bradley Jr., died June 27 at her daughter’s home. She retired from Griffith and Feil Drug Store. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. July 1 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
HOWARD L. CLARK, 86, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Mary L. Clark, died June 21. Funeral services for both Howard and Mary will be 1 p.m. July 1 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial for Howard will follow in the Veterans section of Woodland Cemetery. Directly after, we will go to Pine Grove Cemetery for Mary's burial. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARY L. CLARK, 86, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Howard L. Clark, died June 24. Funeral services for both Mary and Howard will be 1 p.m. July 1 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be from 11:30 AM until service time at the funeral home. Burial for Howard will follow in the Veterans section of Woodland Cemetery. Directly after, we will go to Pine Grove Cemetery for Mary's burial. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DOTTIE HEAD, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Daniel Head, died June 28 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio.
AYDEN LEE HENRY, 16, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died June 26 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 30 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in Pine Street Cemetery, Gallipolis, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
EVELYN LOUISE JEFFERSON, 64, of Milton died June 9. A time of gathering will be from noon to 2 p.m. on July 2 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Graveside services will follow at Ball's Chapel Cemetery in Ashton, W.Va. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JAMIROQUAN ISAIAH JONES, 26, of Ashland, son of Billy Ray Sharp, died June 24. Homegoing service will be 11 a.m. July 9 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 8 at the funeral home.
VIANNA J. McDONIE KEATING, 85, of Ironton, widow of William Henry Keating, died June 25 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a Nurse for Lawrence County Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. July 2 at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation from 11 to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
VENICE WALDEN LINVILLE, 79, of Hamlin, W.Va., died June 27. He retired from C&O Railroad. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Hamlin Baptist Church, PO Box 32, Hamlin, WV 25523. Service will begin at noon June 30 at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, with visitation one hour prior to the service. www.handleyfh.com.
THEODORE MICHAEL MARINICH, 56, of Cary, N.C., died June 21 at home. There will be a memorial service from 1 to 3 p.m. July 2 at Delta Hotels, 3551 US-60, Barboursville, WV 25504.
ROSE AMELA MURIALE of Huntington, widow of Sam Rocco Muriale, died June 27 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 2 p.m. July 1 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Clarksburg, W.Va., on Saturday at 1 p.m. Friends may gather two hours before service Friday at the church. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com,
EVELYN EATON RICHARDS, 94, formerly of Huntington, died May 27 in Cary, N.C. She was a former Cabell County Commissioner. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. July 23 at Kirk of Kildaire Church in Cary, N.C. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Durham-Wake 506 Alexander Avenue Durham, NC. 27705 or a charity of your choice.
WILLIAM HAROLD PACK, 73, of Lavalette, husband of Brenda Blower pack, died June 24 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a Heavy Equipment operator for Columbia Gas Transmission. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 30 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Webb Cemetery, Crum. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 29 at the funeral home.
DOUGLAS WAYNE PAULEY, 80, of Morrisvale, W.Va., father of Carl Pauley and Raymond Pauley, died June 24. Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Burial will be in Pauley Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are being directed by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.
CAROL JEAN ROGERS, 84, of Ironton, widow of James Rogers, died June 26. She was a cook for Decatur Elementary. Services will be at noon June 30 at Decatur Missionary Baptist Church; burial following in Roger’s Cemetery, Decatur. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DOROTHY E. SCOTT, 85, of Huntington, died June 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 1 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT EUGENE SULLIVAN JR., 65, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Ann Sullivan, died June 27 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 30 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Huntington. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
GEORGIA LYNN WATTS, 71, of Branchland, W.Va., died June 27. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 1 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Ramey Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com
SHEILA YVONNE WELLS, 54 of Huntington died June 23 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. No services are scheduled at this time. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.