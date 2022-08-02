The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BRENDA GAY ADKINS, 55, of Huntington died Aug. 2. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting with arrangements, which are incomplete.
WANDA ALLEN, 86 of Chesapeake Ohio, died July 29 at home. There will be a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOSEPH LAWRENCE BAKER, 76, of Ironton, husband of Karen (Cornelius) Baker, died July 30 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He worked for the United States Postal Service. There will be a graveside service at noon Aug. 24 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to your favorite charity.
ASA DAVID BOOTEN, 82 of Huntington, husband of Betty Cart Booten, died July 30 at home. He retired from INCO. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, entombment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at the funeral home. www.regefh.com.
VERLIN BUTLER, 91, of Glenwood, widower of Yvonne Butler, died Aug. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was an agriculturalist. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abbey of Devotion. Entombment will follow in Ridgelawn Garden Building. Donations may be made to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHELBY JEAN GODWIN CALHOUN, 83, of Huntington, widow of Thamer Leonard Calhoun, died July 25 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington.
RICHARD LEE CLINE, 75, of Huntington died July 30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation. Funeral service at noon Aug. 4 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial follows in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRUCE COLLIER, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Helen Collier, died July 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was owner and operator of Collier Trucking. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ALVIN EDGAR CRAGER, 90, of South Point, Ohio, died July 31 in ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial in Hillsboro Memorial Gardens, Brandon, Fla., at a later date. www.wallaceffh.com.
VICKI GAIL PARARD DeCOURLEY, 78, of Ironton, widow of Ernie B. DeCourley, died July 30 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
HOBART M. GREENE JR., 89, of Ashland, husband of Christina Hall Greene, died July 30 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center, Ashland. He retired from the Ashland Police Department and was a Deputy Marshall with the United States Marshal Service. Funeral services will be 1:15 p.m. Aug. 4 at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel, Ashland. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 4 at Steen Funeral home 13th Street Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ROSALENE HAYES, 88, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Ronnie Hayes, died July 30 at home. There will be private family services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Gideons International. Arrangements are directed by Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAN IMES, 57, of Flatwoods, Ky., husband of Jill Imes, died July 30 at home. He was a retired principal of Boyd County High School. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Livestream available at www.steenfuneralhome.com.
EUNICE NIDA, 96, of Hamlin, W.Va., died July 29. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 4 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the funeral home.
JOHN PECK, 78, of Huntington, husband of Sandra Peck, died Aug. 1 at home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 6 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour before service. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park.
GLENDA RUNYON, 83, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Arthur B. Runyon, died July 30 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 3 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Warfield Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
DOROTHY ELIZABETH PENN SCOTT, 85, OF HUNTINGTON, DIED JUNE 25. She was an educator. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CAROLYN JUNE SMITH, 76 of Shelbyville, Ky., formerly of Delbarton, W.Va., wife of Frederick Dale Smith, died July 30 in Jewish Hospital, Shelbyville. Visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; graveside service at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hosparus Hospice House, c/o Development Dept., 6200 Dutchmans Ln., Louisville, KY 40205.
IRA FRANKLIN SMITH, 94, of Ashland, husband of Norma Haynes Smith, died July 29 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. He was a CPA. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) 1930 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be directed to the American Heart Association, Ohio Valley Affiliate Kentucky Region, 333 Guthrie St., Suite 207, Louisville, KY 40202. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JOHN LEE STEVENS, 76, of Ashland, husband of Judith Fairchild Stevens, died July 31 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired as an operator from Marathon Inc. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Entombment in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be three hours before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com
DICIE ANN PERRY THOMPSON, 90, of Genoa, widow of Glenden Thompson, died Aug. 1 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Thompson Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
ADELE THORNTON-LEWIS, 87 of Roanoke, Va., formerly of Huntington, died June 7 A Celebration of Life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org) or to The Huntington Museum of Art (hmoa.org www.klingelcarpenter.com.
DONALD M. VanMATRE, 82, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 2. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Grace Baptist Church, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 6, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.