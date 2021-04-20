The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
THOMAS R. BEAVER, 68, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Shirley Beaver, died April 18 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. He retired as a driver for Les Small Trucking. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 24 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial following in Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. Masks and social distance are required. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
RONALD JAMES BLISS, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Darlene Johnson-Bliss, died April 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MICHAEL DALE BRAMMER, 68, of Ironton, father of Lisa Brammer and Shelly Selvage, died April 18 at home. He was a retired maintenance worker at Pathways. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 22 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
MICHAEL BROWN, 67, of Huntington died April 15. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
DARYL L. CLINE, 73, of Huntington, widower of Mary Cline, died April 17 in Genesis Health, Hurricane, W.Va. He was a retried credit manager with State Electric Supply. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
DAVID WILLIAM COMPTON, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Monica Tonkovich Compton, died March 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a retried graphic artist. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. April 22 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Rite of Committal will be at a later date. Visitation will be 30 minutes before service at the church. www.regerfh.com.
STEVEN DERRICK-LEE DOUGLAS, 24 of Huntington died April 17. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any local drug rehabilitation center, sober living home, Huntington City Mission or Harmony House. There will be no public funeral services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JERRY HARMON JR., 75, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Willa Harmon, died April 19. He was a printing press operator. Services will be 2 p.m. April 23 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
REBECCA DONN HILL, 32, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 19 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. There will be no public service and burial will be at a later date. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
TANYA MARIE JACKSON, 55, of Huntington died April 17. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
KATHERN D. JUSTICE, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 18 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FRED ULYSSES LAMB JR., 61, of Ironton, has died in The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. He was born in Kansas City, Mo., and had been in the nursing home since September, 2019. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is attempting to find any family or friends of Mr. Lamb. Any information would be appreciated. Please contact Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th St., Ironton, 740-532-2144 or phillipsfuneralhome@roadrunner.com.
THELMA LEE MAYNARD, 88, of Kenova, widow of Kenneth Maynard, died April 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
DREMA MILLER, 49, of Lawrence County, died April 17. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ALBERTA MULLINS, 93, of Ironton, widow of Enoch Mullins, died April 19 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 22 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.
WARREN D. NAPIER, 73, of Huntington, widower of Jane Napier, died April 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 26 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 25 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Proctorville VFW Post #6878.
PATRICIA ANN ROSS, 73, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 20 in Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. There will be a graveside service at 1:30 pm. April 22 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
JIMMY SCHENEBERG, 50, of Huntington, Ohio, died April 17 at home. There will be no services held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHNNIE RUSSELL SCOTT, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Carolyn Sue Thompson Scott, died April 18 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley. Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. April 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAUL SHOPE, 65 of Ironton, husband of Mary Fyffe Shope, died April 17 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. Funeral services are pending at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, at this time. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOHN SELWYN STARKEY, 62, of Genoa, husband of Linda Starkey, died April 17 at home. He was a self-employed mobile home mover. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. April 23 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in the Young Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.johnsontillerfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD ELGIE SULLIVAN III, 56, of Huntington, son of Sharon Kay Henderson, died April 15 at home. He was a carpet installer. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. April 22 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations would be appreciated to be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
MATTHEW TIMOTHY THOMPSON, 58, of Wayne, brother of Norma Miller, died April 16 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. At his request, there will be no services. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
RUFUS WALLER, 77, of Prichard, husband of Juda Waller, died April 19 at home. He retired from AC&F Industries in Huntington. In lieu of the flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington VA Regional Medical Center or Hospice of Huntington. Funeral services are private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
ASHLEY WARD, 31 of Huntington died April 19 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PHYLLIS MARIE WOODARD, 73, of Wilson, N.C., formerly of Huntington, wife of Homer Butch Woodard, died April 19 at home. She was a retired cashier for Wilson County Schools. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. April 23 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.