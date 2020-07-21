The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DONNA KAY ADKINS, 67, of Huntington, mother of Karri and Justin Adkins, died July 18 at the Hospice House. She was an EKG Technician at St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a celebration of life visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. July 23 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
MARCIA J. BOOTH, 72, of Huntington, died July 20. She was a retired Marshall University English professor and Latin enthusiast. As Marcia wished, she will have a simple graveside service at 11 a.m. on July 23 and burial in Spring Hill Cemetery. She requested that in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP), P.O. Box 1621, Huntington, WV 25717. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
BOBBY K. CALDWELL 70, of Huntington, husband of Vickie Terry Caldwell, died July 19, in UPMC Montefiore, Pittsburgh, Pa. No services are scheduled at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
REBECCA E. CAPE, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, life partner of Russell L. Boster of Proctorville, died March 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a memorial gathering from 2 to 5 p.m. July 26 at Proctorville VFW Post 6878. The VFW Post 1064 Ladies Auxiliary of Huntington will conduct a brief ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Donations are suggested to VFW Post 1064 Ladies Auxiliary c/o Mary Frances Adkins, President, 1626 Washington Blvd., Huntington, WV 25701-4120 or to a veteran’s organization of your choice. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MARY MARGARET GILL, 77, of Huntington, wife of Joseph P. Gill Jr., died July 21 at home. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. July 23 at Woodmere Memorial Park. Burial will follow. Please follow public health restrictions of masking and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly Hills United Methodist Church or Hospice of Huntington. www.beardmortuary.com.
DELMER DEE GREEN, 56, of Logan, W.Va., died July 20 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service noon July 22, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
MARY ALICE HUDNALL, 82, of Milton died July 21. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. July 24, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.timeformeory.com/wallace.
VERNARD HUGHES, 92 of Melrose, Fla., died July 13 at home. He retired from the US Navy as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. July 23, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Ky. Visitation from 11 a.m. until noon Thursday at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, followed by a procession to the cemetery. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROBERT LEE KYGER, 70, of Gallipolis, Ohio, brother of Timothy V. Kyger and Kenneth O. Kyger, both of Gallipolis, died July 18 in Holzer Medical Center. He was a disabled veteran. Arrangements are incomplete at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Donations are suggested to Gideons International, PO Box 1104, Gallipolis, OH 45631, to Grace United Methodist Church or New Life Lutheran Church, both in Gallipolis. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
SPENCER LEE JEFFRIES, 74, of Huntington, died April 12 in Sanctuary of Ohio Valley. There will be a graveside service, noon, July 23 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Grayson, Ky. Phillips Funeral Home Ironton, is assisting with arrangements.
CHRISTOPHER LEFFINGWELL, 37, of South Point, Ohio, son of Ronald Leffingwell of Proctorville, Ohio and Rebecca and Gerald Sr. Bates of South Point, died July 20 at his mother’s home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 23 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 22 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES WELCH LUSHER JR., of Ferrellsburg, W.Va., died July 18 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. The family will hold a memorial service for him at 2 p.m. July 23 at Anna Queen Cemetery at Ferrellsburg. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.. is assisting the family with arrangements.
JOSHUA RYAN MARCUM, 18, of Huntington, son of Charles Steven Marcum and step-son of Brenda Marcum Muncy, died July 17 in Huntington. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, to help with expenses. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JENNY McMILLIAN, 58, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Jerry McMillian, died July 21 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
REBECCA LYNN BALL MYNES, wife of Ernest Mynes, died July 18. No services will be held due to current health concerns. Her family feels that the risk to their family who would need to travel from high risk areas is too great. In lieu of flowers or other items, donation to Hospice or a local children’s charity are suggested. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family. www.handleyfh.com.
MILLARD CARLOS RATCLIFF, 92, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Ann Parsley Ratcliff, died July 18 Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. July 24 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. www.ehallfunralhome.com.
WILLIAM W. RAYBURN of Lexington, Ky., widower of Weltha Yurkanin Rayburn, died July 17. He had worked at the WVDOH as District Right of Way Agent. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. July 23 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. Thursday in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the general fund of the church of your choice. Public health guidelines will be observed. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
PAUL RICHARD ROACH, 82, of Huntington died July 20. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. July 24 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests masks to be worn and social distancing observed. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
THOMAS LEE SIMMONS, 39, of Arabia, Ohio, husband of Alicia Clark Simmons, died July 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He worked for On-Time Garbage. Funeal service will be 1 p.m. July 24, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 23 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
FONNIE MARIE THOMAN, 76, of Crown City, Ohio, wife of Robert A. Thoman, died July 21 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
DALLAS KEITH WAGNER, 84, of Barboursville, husband of Barbara “Bobbie” Bowman Wagner, died July 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 23 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Barboursville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 291, Barboursville, WV 25504. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GARY RANDALL WATSON, 61, of Hardy, Ky., fiancé of Deborah Lou Brooks of Hardy, died July 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 7 p.m. July 21, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; visitation before and after service from 6 to 9 p.m. www.rerogersfh.com.
JANE ANN WILSON, 63, of Milton, wife of Jack R. Wilson Jr., died July 18. She retired from AEP. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. July 23, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be private at Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Victories Animal Rescue or Hospice of Huntington. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.