The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BETTY JO ADKINS, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Philip Adkins, died June 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 10 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LYNWOOD “WOODY” ADKINS, 75, of Huntington died June 3. Funeral service will be at noon June 9 at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MARGARET ELAINE ALBRIGHT, 74, of Scott Depot, W.Va., died June 7. She was a medical coder for the VA Medical Center. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. June 10 at the Sanders Cemetery, Nestlow, W.Va. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.handleyfh.com.
LEAH IMOGENE BREWER, 78, of Glenwood died June 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. June 9 at Fairview Cemetery, Lesage. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
GARY LEE BUNN, 88 of Huntington, husband of Diana Griffin Bunn, died June 5 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. He was retired from the City of Huntington and the U.S. Army. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. June 9 at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 8 at Beard Mortuary. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Wounded Warrior Project, Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House or Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
NANCY C. FARLEY, 77, of Kenova died June 6 at home. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. June 10 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Friends and family gather two hours before service at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
ELVA B. HENSLEY GIBSON, 87, of Barboursville, died June 4 in Genesis/Heritage Center. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Services will be 2 p.m. June 10 at Christus Mausoleum at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family requests no flowers. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PAUL RUSSELL HUNT, 73, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Marsha Hunt, died June 6 in St. Mary’s Hospital, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ROGER DALE KING, 73, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died June 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Wayne. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the American Kidney Fund at kidneyfund.org or 1-800-795-3226. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT ALLEN MARCUM, 60, of Huntington died May 29 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A Celebration of life service will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 11 at 3351 Rt. 75, Huntington, 25704. Friends may gather from 1:30 p.m. until service time. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements www.regerfh.com.
LINDA BYRD MILLER, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, June 3. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. June 9, at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. She was a retired salesclerk from Sears. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WILLIAM L. REDD, 71 of Huntington, husband of Marie Ellen Williams Redd, died June 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was an attorney and Professor of Legal Studies at Marshall University Community and Technical College. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 10 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. June 11 at First Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Cemetery, Huntington.
ELTON ELWIN SHERMAN JR., 79, of Huntington, husband of Tarri Elaine Bryson, died June 4. He was a martial arts instructor. There are no services scheduled. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
DOROTHY MAE SMITH, 99, of Huntington, widow of Hyman Smith, died June 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She retired from Huntington East High School. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. June 11 at Woodmere Memorial Park. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARY FRANCES HURN STEWART, 87, of South Point, Ohio, widow of John Stewart Sr., died April 30 in Best Care Nursing Facility, Wheelersburg, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon June 11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOHN SULLIVAN, 59, of Huntington, son of Barbara Mullins Sullivan, died June 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A memorial service will be conducted 7 p.m. June 9 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. June 9 at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
TRAVIS WAYNE UMBERGER of Ashland, husband of Courtney Barrett Umberger, died June 5. Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. June 9 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel. Private family burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in the name of Courtney Umberger for the Blake Elizabeth Umberger College Fund, c/o PNC Bank Account # 4113807546. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CHARLOTTE LUCILLE WILMINK, 93, of Huntington, widow of Robert C. Wilmink, died June 4 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 10 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Private burial. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHIRLEY MAE WRIGHT, 85, of Huntington, widow of Paul E. Wright Jr., died June 6 at home. She was a retired Registered Nurse. No services are scheduled at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.