The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KENNETH JAY BARKER, 64, of Ironton, husband of Genny Harmon Barker, died April 10 at home. He was a retired pipefitter and welder for CSX Railroad at the Raceland Car Shop. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. April 14 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Community Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
LORETTA JEAN THOMPSON ADKINS BARRETT, 85 of Lexington, Ky., formerly of Huntington, died April 7 at home. A memorial service will be held at a later date in West Virginia. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Kerr Brothers - Harrodsburg Road is handling local Lexington arrangements.
HOMER “BUTCH” EARL BLANKENSHIP, 62, of Huntington died April 9 at home. There will be a memorial service at noon April 16 at Altizer Baptist Church, Huntington. Inurnment will be in Crook Cemetery. He was the owner of Better Built Construction. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MICHAEL JEROME BOSHELL, 74, of Ceredo, husband of Linda Kay Billups Boshell, died April 12 at home. A graveside service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. April 15 at Docks Creek Cemetery. He had been employed by Armco Steel. Donations may be made to the Children’s Ministries at Kenova United Methodist Church. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
LARRY JOE BOWEN, 82, of Huntington died March 6. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 4 p.m. April 16 at the American Legion Post #177, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ERNEST RICHARD DARBY III, 50 of Huntington, son of Ernest Richard Darby Jr. and Robin Carolyn Lanham Darby, died April 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was a self-employed carpet and tile installer. There will be no public services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com
STEPHEN WESLEY FERRELL, 78 of Kenova, husband of Janet Wheeler Ferrell, died April 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was a retired Telephone Communications Technician. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
PEGGY SUE FOLLOWAY, 63, of Wayne died April 9 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside service 1 p.m. April 16 at Elmwood Cemetery Annex. Arrangements are directed by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
JUANITA JUNE FOSHEE, 87, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Radnor, mother of Amy Mullens of Naples, died April 11 in Orchid Cove Skilled Nursing Facility under the care of AVOW Hospice in Naples. Private services will be held for family at a later date.
CHRISTINE HARDY, 85, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Paul V. Hardy, died April 10. Funeral will be 2 p.m., April 15 at Lorain Street Gospel Mission Church, Ironton. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
SHAIANNA “NICOLE” LABER, 19, of Ironton, daughter of Steven Laber and Nicki Yeley, died April 6. Funeral service will be at noon April 15 at Rock Hill High School. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the high school. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GAIL MORRISON SHAHBAZ MACONOCHIE, 85, of Huntington, partner of the late Marshall Joseph Mazzarella, died April 11 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. There will be no service, only a small family gathering. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GREG MAYS, 39, of South Point, Ohio, died April 7. There will be a graveside service at noon April 15 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 11 to 11:45 a.m. April 15 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LEWIS BUFORD MAYS, 89, of Flatwoods, Ky., widower of Virginia Mays, died April 10. He retired from Armco Steel. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 14 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Kirby Flats Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DENNY MILLER, 74, of Man, W.Va., husband of Katherine Williamson Miller, died April 11 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a schoolteacher and coach. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 15 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man. Entombment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
HAZEL VIRGINIA MILLER of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Ralph E. Miller, died April 10. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES DAVID MILLER, 71, of Huntington died April 12 at home. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ANTHONY DAVID MITCHELL, 53, of Barboursville died April 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 15 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Balls Gap Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CECIL RAY NICHOLS, 82, of Milton, husband of Betty Marks Nichols, died April 12 in Cabell Healthcare, Culloden. He retired from Arrow Concrete as a concrete driver. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. April 14 at Looney Cemetery, Walton, W.Va. Arrangements by Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, W.Va. www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
DOROTHY MAE BANKS POWELL, 79, of Huntington, wife of Lorenza Powell, died April 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from Huntington State Hospital. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. April 16 at Sixteenth Baptist Church, Huntington. Friends and family gather 30 minutes before the service at the church. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is directing arrangements.
CHARLES DUKE SHERIDAN, 76, of Ironton died April 11 in King’s Daughter Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES ROBERT "TOBY" STOVER, 56, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died April 11 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 14 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial will follow in the Barton Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home.
FANNIE LULA WALKER, 86 of Huntington died April 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
JIMMY WATTS, 76 of Huntington died April 11. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
WENDELL RUCKER WICKLINE JR., 82, of Elizabethtown, Ky., formerly of Barboursville, husband of Letha Wilson Wickline, died April 8 in Hosparus Health Inpatient Care Center. He worked for Holland-Suco, in Holland, Mich., and helped found a new pigment division for Flint Ink in Elizabethtown. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 16 at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, with visitation one hour before service. Memorials may be made to Hosparus Health Inpatient Care Center in Louisville, Ky., (hosparushealth.org/donate) or the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (curealz.org/giving/donate). There is a memorial website for photos, stories, and memories of Rucker https://www.forevermissed.com/rucker-wickline/about.
STEPHEN EVANS WILLIS, 74, of Huntington, widower of Janice Willis, died January 5 at The Wyngate Senior Living. He was a retired social worker with the Department of Health and Human Resources. A celebration of life visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. April 16 at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com