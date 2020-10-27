The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PAMELA SUE ALDRIDGE, 61, of Alkol, W.Va., wife of Samuel Ray Aldridge, died Oct. 26. Private service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
TONYA RENEA ANDERSON, 44, of Huntington, died Oct. 22 home. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 28, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends may gather one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GLENNA LEE BAKER, 92, of Wayne, widow of Henry H. “Hoppie” Baker Jr., died Oct. 26, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was a retired selector at Owens-Illinois Glass Manufacturing. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 30, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
MARTHA ANN LEMASTER CARTER, 75, of Huntington, widow of Lindsey F. Carter, died Oct. 24 at home. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Oct. 28, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Abbey of Peace, Huntington, with Pastor Tracy Call officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Social distancing and face masks are required.
VELDA CLINE, 87, of Ironton, wife of Cecil Cline, died Oct. 25, in Best Care Nursing Home, Wheelersburg, Ohio. A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Nov. 6, First United Methodist Church, Ironton. The service will be livestreamed at the church’s Facebook page. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Donations are suggested to Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry, P.O. Box 153, Ironton,
ANASTASIOS “STASI” MICHAEL DELVZIS of Ashland, husband of Doris Jovan Delvzis, died Oct. 24 in Franklin, Tenn. He retired from the Federal Corrections Institution Ashland. Funeral service 10 a.m. Oct. 31, St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 701 11th Ave., Huntington; entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30, Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; Trisagion service at 6 p.m. Donations are suggested to the mentioned church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
TRESSIE LYNN DUFFER, 58, of Culloden, wife of David Le Duffer, died Oct. 27 at home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
THELMA COX ERVIN, 81, of Ironton, widow of Larry A. Ervin, died Oct. 25 at home. She was the retired owner and operator of Ross Music and Vending Company. Funeral service will be 1 pm. Oct. 31, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LELAND DONALD FULKS, 91, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Glennalee Wellman Fulks, died Oct. 24, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 29, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GENERAL JACKSON JONES JR., “Jack,” 91, of Williamson, W.Va., died Oct. 22. Public visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28, at Logan Street First Baptist Church, with social distancing being maintained. A private service for the family at noon Oct. 29. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, West Virginia. Gregory-Page Funeral Home, Welch, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LOUIS HILLS KAHNE, 87, of Ashland, widower of Martha Ross Kahne, died Oct. 25 at home. He retired from Armco Steel as a Civil Engineer. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 29, Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service. Donations suggested to Wildwood Baptist Church, 3414 Charles St., Ashland, 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JERRY RANDELL LUTHER, 66 of Logan, W.Va., died Oct. 24 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 30, Sunbeam Chapel. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LEOLA LEE GRAHAM MARLOW, 71, of Huntington, mother of Gladys, James and Wilford died Oct.18. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HAL MARK SMITH, 54, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Oct. 24 at home. He owned and operated Wholesale Auto Parts in Summersville, W.Va., for 22 years, and was an employee of Federated Auto Parts and a contributing writer at Advanstar Publications. Service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 30, Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com. Mask and social distancing encouraged.
LUCILLE PINKERMAN STARCHER, 98, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Paul Starcher, died Oct. 26. She retired from Sears. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 30, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12 to 12:45 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RAYMOND STEPHENS, 77, of Wayne, husband of Barbara Stephens, died Oct. 25. He retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Company. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Oct. 28, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Stephens Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 at the funeral home.
BARBARA J. TAYLOR, 77, of Gallipolis, Ohio, wife of Robert R. Taylor, died Oct. 26 at home. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 28, at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Cheshire, Ohio. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
WILLIE ELMON WALTERS, JR., 83, of Wayne, widower of Martha May Walters, died Oct. 26. He retired from Heiner’s Bakery. Private graveside services were held on Oct. 27, at Mount Vernon Cemetery. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
RAYMOND FRANKLIN WILKS, 72, of Huntington, died Oct. 25 at home. He was a retired auto mechanic. At his request, there will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARY ELLEN MAYES YOUNG, 69, of Huntington, mother of Marty McLaughlin of Boston, Mass., and Michael Mayes of Huntington, died Oct. 26. She was a retired Cabell County Schools cook. Funeral service with livestreaming will be 1 p.m. Oct. 30, at Beard Mortuary, Huntington; visitation one hour before service.