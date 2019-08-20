The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EMMA GRACE BECKETT, infant daughter of Sean and Bethany Bias Beckett of Barboursville, died August 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Friday, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial following in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to thecomfortcub.org. to help bring comfort to those coping with infant loss.
SANDRA KAY BELVILLE, 64, of Huntington, wife of Patrick Todd Belville, died August 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. August 22 at Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit after 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery. Donations to the family for expenses would be appreciated. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CLARA KATHERINE CASEY, 98, of Thurman, Ohio, widow of Bert Boster and Raymond Casey, died Aug. 20 in Holzer Senior Care. She was a retired cook from Buckeye Hills Joint Vocational School. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Thurman United Methodist Church; burial in Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the church. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
DEAN ARTHUR CHIDESTER, 61, of Huntington, husband of Teri Chidester, died August 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He worked for St. Mary’s Medical Center in ER Patient Access.Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at Camp Creek Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Plybon Family Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
CLAYTON LEE CREMEANS, 75, of Huntington, died August 19, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel . Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CLARA WILKES EARL, 87, of Huntington, widow of Donald Earl Sr., died August 16 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a former employee of Owens-Illinois. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the 7th Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
KAREN LYNN FELIPE, 69, of Huntington, wife of Juan Felipe, died April 19, 2019 at home. Cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HELEN L. FISHER, 92, of Southside, W.Va. died August 20 in Arbors of Gallipolis, Ohio. There will be a private service and burial for the family at Viers Chapel Cemetery, Southside. There will be a public visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
JACQUELINE ROSEALEE GRUBB GRAHAM of Patriot, Ohio died August 15. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. August 24 at Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home, 810 2nd. Ave., Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Centenary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
WANDA DIXON GRAVES, 78, of Louisa, Ky., died August 19 at Three Rivers Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, Walnut Grove Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Graves Cemetery at Georges Creek. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
WANDA JUNE HODGE, 75 of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away August 14, 2019 at her daughter's home after a long illness. At her request, there will be no services. Donations can be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV, 25709 in memoriam.
RUTH JEAN RUNYON JARVIS, 89, formerly of Ashland, wife of Joe E. Jarvis of Ellisville, Mo., died August 17 in Bethesda meadows Hospice, St. Louis, Mo. She retired from Star's Fashion World, Ashland. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Community Hospice, Ashland, or to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Louisville, Ky.
EDITH JANE O'NEAL MARTIN, 83, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died August 16. A private memorial for immediate family will be held on Augut 23 at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will be in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Prosperity, W.Va.
LINDA MARIE MAYNARD, 73, of Ceredo, died August 18, at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home . Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.
JACK R. McCOMAS, 89, of Huntington, died August 19. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. He retired as Secretary-Treasurer of the AFL-CIO of WV. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School - Native American Culture, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
VAN BUREN ROBBINS JR., 73, of Culloden, formerly of Gallipolis, Ohio, father of Jason W. Robbins Sr., died August 17 at home. He was a retired deck hand with Ohio River Company. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WETZEL SANDERS, 96, of Midkiff, W.Va., widower of Kathleen Sanders, died August 18. He retired from the WV Department of Highways and from Tri-River Transit System. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in the Dial Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
MIKE TRIMBOLI JR., 91, of Seminole, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widower of Josie “Joann” Trimboli, died August 16 in Clearwater, Fla. He was the owner of Bradley’s Produce. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 24 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JAMES DONALD WARD, 86 of Huntington, died August 19 at home. He retired from the Cabell County Board of Education. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Beard Mortuary. A celebration and tribute to life will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.beardmortuary.com.
SAMANTHA KAY WILSON, 30 of Huntington, died August 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.