The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARY MARGARET WHEELER ADKINS, 91, of Prichard, widow of Phillip Edward Adkins, died Sept. 9 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in the Adkins Family Cemetery, Prichard. Visitation from 12:30 until service time Thursday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
IRENE BAZEL, 92, of Huntington, widow of Edward Bazel, died Sept. 7. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at the Abbey of Remembrance in Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington www.klingelcarpenter.com.
JOHN H. BREWER, 75, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Donna Brewer, died Sept. 10 at home. He was a retired coal miner. According to his wishes, there will not be any public services. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
LINDA DANIELLE BOHON, 43, of Rush, Ky., died Sept. 9. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
JOSEPH LOUIS CARTER, 77, of Browntown, Mich., formerly of Ironton, Ohio, died Aug. 31. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church; burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
CAROLYN ROSE DAVIDSON, 86, wife of Paul Davidson, died Sept. 7. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Section 11B of Woodland Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
KENNETH VIRGIL FULLER, 88, of Ceredo, husband of June Fuller, died Sept. 10 at home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Sept. 13, at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. He was a dairy manager for Kroger. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 12 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. www.regerfh.com.
EARL JACKSON ICARD, 83, of Patriot, Ohio, husband of Sally Icard, died Sept. 8 at his residence. Funeral service will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Willis Funeral Home; visitation will be 6 p.m., prior to the service. www.willisfuneralhome.com
BETTY ROSS LOWELL, 95, of Ashland, widow of Frank Lowell, died Sept. 9 at her residence. No services will be held; burial at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com
GRACE JUANITA MALLOW, 84, of Barboursville, died Sept. 9 at Paramount Senior Living. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 12, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
WILLIAM S. MARTIN, 78, of Ironton, widower of Judy Martin, died Sept. 9. He was retired from Armco Steel. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home; burial at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
CHARLES McFEELEY, 87, of Huntington, widower of Peggy McFeeley, died Sept. 8 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was retired from Owens-Illinois. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Reger Funeral Home; burial at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
LEWIS FREEMAN MULLINS, 81, of Huntington, died Sept. 7 at his residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
ANNA LEE MYERS, 83, of Scottown, Ohio, widow of James E. Myers, died Sept. 9. She was a nurse’s aide at Lawrence County General Hospital. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sept. 12 at Perkins Ridge Missionary Church. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the church Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Jude’s Children's Research Hospital. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
STEVE NAGY, 94 of Logan, W.Va., died Sept. 8 in Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12, Honaker Funeral Home, Logan. Private burial at a later time. www.honakerfuneralhome.org.
SANDRA LEE PRIDEMORE, 62, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Charlie Pridemore, died Sept. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. She worked in the Emergency Room at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the Huntington Animal Shelter. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JOANNA KITTS REED, 82, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. in Cornerstone Hospital. A private family graveside service will be held at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BILLY R. STEELE JR., 65, of Glenwood, W.Va., died Sept. 7. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Deal Funeral Home; burial at Beale Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be three hours prior to the service.
BRENDA TABOR, 58, of Branchland, W.Va., died Sept. 10. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Sept. 14, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va.; burial will be in Watson Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www. www.handleyfh.com.
SHEILA KAY TAYLOR, 61, of Ashland, wife of Jeffrey Taylor, died Sept. 7 at home. She retired from Ashland Inc. and Marathon Petroleum, where she was an operator. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society. www.slackandwallace.com.
BARBARA JEAN URBAN, 75, of Huntington, wife of Ronald Urban, died Sept. 7 at home. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at Altizer Baptist Church, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LENORE JOANNE STONE WOOD, 85, of Huntington, widow of Charles Wood, died Sept. 8 at Heritage Center. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday at Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church; interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com