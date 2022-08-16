The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WANDA LOUISE ADKINS, 73, of East Lynn died Aug. 14. Funeral service will be 3:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Cedar Cliff Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHARLES E. AKERS of Huntington died Aug. 13. He retired from Marathon Petroleum. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. www.rollinsfh.com.
DIANNA KAY BLANKENSHIP, 82, of Ironton, widow of Ralph “Bennie” Blankenship died Aug. 13. She was a clerk at Newberry, Staley’s and Bentley’s pharmacies and Ironton City Schools in the cafeteria. Funeral Mass at noon Aug. 18 at St. Joseph’s Church, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is directing arrangements.
GEORGE ARTHUR BOOTH II, 53, of Huntington died Aug. 12 at home. He retired from WV Electric. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROBERT LEE BARBOUR, 86, of Westfield, Ind., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Aug. 11. He taught geography, social studies, and New Testament at Huntington High School. He directed Huntington area Youth for Christ and the Navigators ministry at Marshall University and was Senior Pastor of Union Missionary Baptist Church in Chesapeake, Ohio. Family and friends gather at 10 a.m., Aug 20 at Crossbridge Baptist Church, 4309 W. 79th St., Indianapolis, service at noon. Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the Chesapeake-Huntington area at a later date. Bussell Family Funerals, Westfield-Carmel is directing arrangements.
DIANA ROSE BUSH, 64, of Henderson, W.Va., died Aug. 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in the Rose's Garden Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
PAUL STEVEN CONNER, 56, of Proctorville, Ohio, son of Richard and Rose White Conner, died Aug. 11 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROXIE JANE FEESE, 96, of Barboursville died Aug. 14. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 18 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw Street, Barboursville, WV 25504.
FRANK D. FORD, 85, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Aug. 14 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He owned and operated Ford’s automotive frame shop. Funeral service at noon Aug 19 at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.
THOMAS JAMES HASTIE, 71, of Milton died Aug. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EVA PATRICIA HAYES, 83, of Scottown, Ohio, died Aug. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHNIE HOLLEY, 58, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Kimberly Holley, died Aug. 16 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DIANA LYNNE MEADE HOLSTEIN, 59 of Huntington, formerly of Madison, W.Va., mother of Michael Holstein II and Anthony Holstein, both of Jeffery, W.Va., died Aug. 9 in Heritage Center, Huntington. She was a homemaker. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ASHBY GREY LEACH, 76 of Huntington died Aug. 13 at home. He retired from the Woody Williams VA Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Aug. 18 at Beard Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at the funeral home. There will be a Celebration of Life reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Ceredo-Kenova American Legion 93.
BARBARA ANN McCAFFREY, 75, of Huntington, widow of Forrest Carroll McCaffrey, died Aug. 16 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KALA JUSTUS IRENE SOTHEN, 28, of Salt Rock died Aug. 12. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RONALD MONROE TABOR, 82, of Wayne died Aug. 14 at home. He retired from Inco. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial follows in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne.
DAVID GENE THOMPSON JR., 65, of Kentucky died Aug. 10. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DONNA MAE WALTERS, 85, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Huntington, mother of Eddie Walters, died Aug. 12Memorial services to be held at a later time.