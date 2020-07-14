The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT SHANNON BAKER, 66, of Plantation, Fla., formerly Barboursville, died July 11 in Florida. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
BILLY GENE BLACK, 88, of Milton, widower of Opal Mae Black, died July 13. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 16, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Bias Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DANNY LEE BROWN, 67, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 13. Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
VICTORIA ELLEN MURRAY CRAIG of Richmond, Va., wife of Henry Craig, died June 8. There will be graveside services at 3 p.m. July 18, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell, Ohio. The Lowell Chapel of Cawley and Peoples Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.CawleyandPeoples.com.
MELODY GILLENWATER, 56, of Huntington, died July 5. Funeral services will be at noon on July 16, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens,Huntington. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
MABLE LEE MARCUM GUMM, 73, of Booneville, Ky., widow of Hughes Edward Marcum, died July 13 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be a private burial in Begley Cemetery, Booneville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mable’s memory, c/o Judy Hamilton, 4703 Canterbury Court, Ashland, KY, 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
GREGORY NEIL HATFIELD, 56, of Milton, died July 13. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 17, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ona. Burial will be in Browning Cemetery on Copley Trace Road in Harts, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Antioch Men’s Ministries, P.O. Box 64, Ona, WV, 25545. at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BETTY LOUISE ITNYRE of Huntington, widow of Vernon Itnyre, died, July 13. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. July 16, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 1 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DELORES FAYE JOHNSON, 81, of Barboursville, wife of Freeman Harold Johnson, died July 13 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 17, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. at www.timeformemory.com/wallace
M.C. “PEEWEE” KEITH, 94, of Huntington died July 6 at home. Funeral service will be noon July 17, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BENJAMIN F. “BENNIE” MANIS JR., 78, of Kenova, died July 11 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. July 15, England Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 10201 Mayo Trail Rd, Catlettsburg, Ky. Burial will be in Maple Hill Memorial Park at Docks Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church. If attending, please wear face coverings and honor social distancing. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DOLLIE PRATER, 73, of South Shore, Ky., widow of George C. Prater, died July 11 in South Shore Nursing and Rehabilitation. Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
WILLA SUE LUSHER RAY, 88, of Barboursville, died July 13. She worked in Communications at St. Mary’s Medical Center for the past 30 years and was informally referred to by many as “the voice of St. Mary’s.” Visitation will be July 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In respect for the safety of all attendees, masks are required at the visitation. Funeral and burial services will be private. www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Center for Organ and Recovery Education (www.core.org).
EVERETTE RAY SIMPSON, 78 of Huntington, and formerly of Mount Olive, Fayette County, died July 11 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He retired from Mountain State Centers for Independent Living. Service will be noon July 17, at First Baptist Church of Ceredo. Entombment will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow, W.Va. Visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service at the church on Friday. O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.odellfuneralhome.com
RUBY DEAN YOUNG, 85, of West Columbia, W.Va., died July 13. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. July 16 at Graham Cemetery in Letart, W.Va. Visitation with the family will be 30 minutes before the service. Deal Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.