The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GARY ALLEN BAILEY, 69, of Huntington, husband of Donna Cole Bailey, died Dec. 22 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Funeral service will be noon Dec. 28, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; burial in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROY LEE BLACK, 56, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 26 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
SHARON ANN PRINCE BLACK, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Chauncey Lee Black, died Dec. 21 at home. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Dec. 26, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LOIS ANN CADE, 80, of Lavalette, wife of Lowell Cade, died Dec. 22 at home. She worked at Guaranty National Bank, Lavalette State Bank, and United Bank. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 26 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, and funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Dec. 27 at Big Creek Baptist. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne.
IMOGENE CLOSSER, 84, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., widow of Vernon A. Closser, died Dec. 22 in Paramount Senior Living, Ona. Funeral services will be conducted noon Dec.28, Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DONALD DEMPSEY, 58, of Mallory, W.Va., died Dec. 19 in Fayette County, W.Va. He worked at Man High School. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Dec. 27, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; entombment in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 26 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
EDDIE RAY HAMMONDS, 64, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Carolyn Hammonds, died Dec. 22 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Dec. 27, Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID JOBE, 67 of Ceredo, husband of Lola Jobe, died Dec. 20 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a truck driver for Commercial Trucking. Family visitation and burial will be private with no public services. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family with the arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
JOHN DALE JONES JR., of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Dec. 22. At his request, there will be no visitation. A private burial at Zion Cemetery will be held Dec. 24. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DOROTHY LEE WILLIAMS LILLY, 95, of Huntington, widow of Walter Williams, Beecher Montgomery and Glenn Lilly, died Dec. 22. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Dec. 28, Neal Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky.; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visitation two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
BETTY JANE SMITH McCORD McCOY, 90, of Huntington, widow of Thomas McCord and William McCoy, died Dec. 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Dec. 27 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
MARC KENNEDY RAY, 55, of Huntington, son of Ronald Lee Ray, died Dec. 23 at home. He was a concrete worker. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family, and there will be a memorial service at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JESSIE R. SAN FRANCISCO, 92, of Huntington, widow of Clinton San Francisco, did Dec. 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted noon, Dec. 28, Central United Baptist Church, Old US Highway 119 Logan, W.Va. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
KATHY ANN STAFFORD, 66 of Belfry, Ky., mother of Johnna Stafford of Kimper, Ky., died Dec. 21 at home. She was a medical clerk at Logan (W.Va.) Medical Center. Graveside service 11 a.m. Dec. 26, Hensley Cemetery, Maher, W.Va. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
BETSY JO MELNICK VANHOOSE, 94, of Paintsville, Ky., wife of K. Douglas Vanhoose, died Dec. 21 in PBH. She was a self-employed merchant. Funeral service 2 p.m. Dec. 27, Preston Funeral Home Chapel, Paintsville, Ky.; burial in Mayo Cemetery, Paintsville. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 26 at the funeral home.
JANET HATFIELD WAGONER, 78, of Jackson, Ky., formerly of Ashland, widow of Dillard Wagoner, died Dec. 23 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be noon Dec. 27, Miller Funeral Home, Ashland; burial in Garvin Ridge Cemetery, Olive Hill, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.