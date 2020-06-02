The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EDWARD LEE BOWLING, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Dolores Lanter Bowling, died May 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He worked for the railroad as a civil engineer. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. June 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES "BUDDY" BROWN, formerly of Logan, W.Va., died Dec. 17, 2019. He retired from Ford Motor Company, Michigan. A military graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. June 6 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Logan, West Virginia.
RALPH JENNINGS CHRISTIAN of Kitchen, W.Va., husband of Almeda Jeanie Christian, died May 30.He was a retired coal miner. Memorial service 2 p.m. June 6, Gilman Bottom Freewill Baptist Church, Davin, W.Va. with visitation one hour prior at the church. Arrangement s by Evans Funeral Home and Cremation services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
HILDA CANDY ADKINS EDWARDS, 73 of West Hamlin, W.Va., wife of Larry Edwards, died June 1. She retired from Morris Memorial Nursing Home. A public graveside service will be held at noon June 4 at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
GARY HATFIELD, 73, of Lake, W.Va., father of Melissa Hatfield of Kensington, Md., and Honey Smith of Navarre, Fla., died May 6 at home in Navarre, Fla. He retired from Verizon Communications. He elected to be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice. He was especially fond of charities assisting children (Operation Smile) and hunger relief.
GARY CLARK HOLSTEIN JR., 39 of Madison, W.Va., died May 31, in Thomas Memorial Hospital, Charleston, W.Va. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com .
GERTRUDE AUGUSTA LEPORT, 90, of Henderson, W.Va., died June 1 at home. A graveside service and burial will be 2:30 p.m. June 4, Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Public visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Due to the recommendations and guidelines for public health, social distancing and face mask guidelines will be followed. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
DEAN ALLAN LEWIS, 61, of Milton died June 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, in charge of arrangements.
CLIFFORD LEE MULLINS, 35, of Greenville, son of Danny Joe Mullins and Virginia Whitt, both of Greenville, died May 29 in Huntington. Private services will be conducted. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
HARLEEN MULLINS, 80 of Dingess, W.Va., wife of Paul Dean Mullins, died May 28 at home. Funeral services 1 p.m. May 31, Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va. Burial in Hall Family Cemetery at Dingess. Visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home. Services livestreamed at www.jamesfh.com.
BILLY SCARBERRY, 50, of Huntington, husband of Kathy Scarberry, died May 31 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. June 5, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 4 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM PAUL SLAZO, 84, of Turtle Creek, W.Va., husband of Ruby Bender Slazo, died May 29 in Hillcrest Nursing Home, Danville, W.Va. He was a retired coal miner. Graveside service 2 p.m. June 1 at Pauley Cemetery, Big Ugly, W.Va. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM RAYMOND TURNER, 89, of Kenova, widower of Wanda Smith Turner, died June 1. He was a retired banker. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. June 5 with funeral service following at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Due to the current health concerns, it is recommend face masks be worn and social distancing observed. www.rollinsfh.com.
JAMES HAYDEN WEST, 30 of Huntington, son of Tracy West and Jackie Shefield West, died May 2 at home. He was a restaurant worker. Services will be private. www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
CATHERINE WHITLEY, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Charlie Bill Whitley, died May 30 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. June 4, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be after 12:30 p.m. June 4 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FLORA CHRISTINE WILLETT, 75, of Ashland, wife of Ronald Willett, died June 1 at home. She had worked at Piece Goods. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. June 4 at Miller Funeral Home, Ashland; www.mfhfuneralhome.com .
MATTHEW CLESTON JEROME WORKMAN, 40 of Huntington, son of Judith Workman, died June 1 at home. He was a graduate of Marshall University and the Florida Costal School of Law. There will be no services. www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.