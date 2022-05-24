The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TEDDIE QUIN BOX, 68, of Mason, W.Va., died Feb. 18. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. May 29 at Northbend Church, Mason. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
JUDITH ANNE BRAJCKI, 78 of Huntington, mother of Carl Frederick Malone of Huntington, died May 19. She was a homemaker. There will be no public services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ELLA RUTH CARRICO, 95, of Sebastian, Fla., formerly of South Point, Ohio, widow of Earl Carrico, died May 24 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
GARY THOMAS CHRISTIANSEN, 69 of Huntington died May 18. He was a retired Safety Inspector in the Oil Industry. There will be no public services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
MELISSA DAWN SPURLOCK CLARK, 51 of Barboursville, fiancée of Donald Clifford Clark of Barboursville, died May 24. She was a Consultant at Life 360 Professionals. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. May 27 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DAWN RENEE CREMEANS, 51, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Craig Cremeans, died May 24 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
BILLY ARNOLD DAILEY, 75, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died May 11. He was a forklift operator. There will be no services. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
HAZEL DICKERSON, 75, of South Point, Ohio, died May 24 in Oakmont Manor, Flatwoods, Ky. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DANIEL PAUL HALL, 63, of Louisa, Ky., brother of Tammy Robertson, died May 14 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial service at 11 a.m. June 4 at Spurlock Cemetery. Arrangements are being directed by Young Funeral Home. Louisa, Ky.
MARTHA DELPHINE PETTRY KNIPP, 72, of Waterloo, Ohio, widow of Clinton Knipp, died May 22 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 26 at Decatur Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the church. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillpsfuneralhome.net.
ELIZABETH THOMPSON MATHIS, 91, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, widow of Wayne Mathis, died May 22 in Southern Ohio Medical Center. Hospice, Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral service at 1 p.m. May 26 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial in Thompson Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
ROBERT TODD McBRIDE JR., 29, of Huntington, son of Michelle Lytle McBride Ruggles and Robert Todd McBride, Sr., died May 4 in Huntington. He was a cook and driver for Giovanni’s Pizza, Hurricane, W.Va. Memorial service will be at noon May 28 at Altizer Baptist Church, Huntington. Donations may be made to Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, to help with funeral expenses.
EVERETT EUGENE McCOMAS, 90 of Lesage died May 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. May 26 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.beardmortuary.com.
BILLIE JO SIMPSON, 59, of Ironton, widow of Jim Simpson, died May 22 at home. She was a homemaker. There will be a visitation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 26 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
NANCY ELLEN TOMBLIN, 82 of Huntington died May 20 in Cabell Health Care Center. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. May 27 at Beard Mortuary. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 26 at Beard Mortuary. www.beardmortuary.com.