The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ERMA BARCUS ADKINS of Gallipolis, Ohio, mother of Sue Casey of Bidwell, Ohio, Judy Roher of Virginia Beach, Va., Linda Viddish of Venice, Fla., and Sharon Howell of Bidwell, died July 7 She had worked in food service at Holzer Medical Center and was a cashier at Big Bear. A graveside service will be held at noon July 9, at Mound Hill Cemetery. Willis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
GARLAND ADKINS, 88, of Huntington died July 6. Funeral services will be at noon July 9, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville; burial following in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CLIFFORD DAVID BASSHAM, 72, of Huntington, died June 6 at home. There will be a military funeral at 10 a.m. June 16 at the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Memorial donations may be made to Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, to assist with final expenses. www.rollinsfh.com.
JOHN WILLIAM "TONY" BILLUPS, 81, of Barboursville died July 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
DONALD L. BOGGS of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 7 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CLARENCE FREDERICK BOTKINS, 85, of Ironton, husband of Charlotte Botkins, died July 4 in Harbor Health Nursing Home. He was a former molder for Dayton Malleable. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 9, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in the Botkins Family Cemetery, Rock Hollow Road, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
TERRY LEE COLE, 72, of Kenova, husband of Donna Stiltner Cole, died July 6 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. July 9 at Rollins Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. July 9 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CKES, c/o Rhonda Mannon, 1 Wonder Lane, Kenova, WV 25530 in the memo field lights Terry Cole. www.rollinsfh.com.
DORIS SPILLMAN CRIPPLE, 80, of Ashland, widow of Otis Cripple, died July 2 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She worked in several area businesses including Kentucky Farmers Bank, Daniel’s Bakery and White Swan Cleaners. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 8, Neal Funeal Home, Catlettsburg, Ky.; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to First Macedonia Church, 1994 Center St., Catlettsburg, KY 41129. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
JENNIFER L. EHMAN, 48, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 6 at home. A complete obituary will be published at a later date with services announced. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of the arrangements.
RUSSELL FARLEY, 66, of East Lynn died July 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private burial at Jones Cemetery. Arrangements are by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
STANLEY FOGAL, 36, of Coal Grove, Ohio, son of Richard and Rita Louise Hensley Darby of Coal Grove, died July 4. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 8, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Phillips Funeral Home, PO Box 122, Ironton, to help with expenses. www.phillpsfuenralhome.net.
MARGARET MAE GREENLEE, 92, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 4. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. July 9, Bellemead United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is assisting the family.
THELMA CATHLEEN JUSTICE, 96, of Justice Addition, W.Va., widow of Curtis Justice, died July 7 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. July 9, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Justice Cemetery, Justice Addition. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
DONALD E. KLINGER, 91, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Susannia Klinger, died July 6 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 8, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Entombment will follow at Rome Cemetery Mausoleum, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GLENN MCCOY, 83, of Vienna, W.Va., formerly of Toler, Ky., died July 3 in Camden Clark Hospital. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. July 10, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, W.Va. At his request, there will be no services. www.lamberttatman.com.
KAREN LOUISE SLONE, 65, of Willow Wood, Ohio, died July 6. Private family services will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will be in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM PATRICK “PETE” SPARKS, 58, of Ashland died July 5 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. July 9, Miller Funeral Home, Ashland. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wildwood Church of God, 3500 29th St. Ashland, KY 41101. www.mfhfuneralhome.com.
CONLEY VERNON WALL, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 7 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHERYL J. WILLIAMS, 71, of Shoals, died July 4. She retired from banking and the Social Security Administration. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. July 18, at Truth Independent Baptist Church in Lavalette. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made for cancer research at cancer.osu.edu. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.