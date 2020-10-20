The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LINDA KAY ADKINS ALIFF, 67, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Kenna Aliff, died Oct. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 22, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Those wishing to pay their respects to the family are asked to drive by the graveside service but the family requests that you remain in your vehicle. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her husband through the funeral home. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
KRISTI ANNETTE BAKER, 52, of Waterloo, Ohio, wife of Steven Wayne Baker, died Oct. 19. She was a nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She requested private services. Burial 11 a.m. Oct. 22 in Rehobeth Cemetery. Donations are requested to the Lawrence County Animal Shelter. www.phillipfuneralhome.net.
WALTER SYDNEY BETHEL JR., 57, of Huntington, died Oct. 12. No services are scheduled. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
KAYLEIGH MICHELLE BURKE, 34, of Chapmanville, W.Va., niece of Lisa Poe of Pecks Mill, W.Va., died Oct. 18 in Trinity Healthcare Services, Logan, W.Va. There will be a private service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, is in charge of arrangements.
TERESA LYNN BUZZARD, 59 of Culloden, wife of Jerry Buzzard, died Oct. 17 in St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be a private memorial service. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
KAYLA RAE CARTER, 30, of Milton, daughter of Jeffrey and Lola Pauley Carter, died Oct.16 at home. She was a homemaker. No services are scheduled at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JIMMIE L. CLARK, 75, of Huntington, died Oct. 19 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Oct. 23 Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Dial Prichard Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EVELYN HERTIG CURRY, 87, formerly of Milton, died Oct. 17. She had worked for American Bankers in Barboursville. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 23, at Richmond Hill (Ga.) United Methodist Church. Richmond Hill Funeral Home is assisting her family. www.coxrichmondhillfh.com.
BERNARD CYRUS, 81, of Fort Gay, husband of Delores Cyrus, died Oct. 19. He retired from the Kentucky Power Big Sandy Plant then opened Cyrus Picture Framing. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
BRANTLEIGH WADE DEAN, infant son of Lloyd Austin Dean and Autumn Bartram of Branchland, W.Va., died Oct. 16. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Oct. 23, at Green Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DONALD EDMAN GULLET, 78, of Pedro, Ohio, widower of Virginia Mosley Gullett, died Oct. 19 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 23, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DORIS MARIE HALL, 89, of Genoa, died Oct. 18 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be noon Oct. 22, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; burial in Mason Cemetery, Putnam County, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Distancing protocol and masks will be required.
BETH ANN LOWE, 49, of Westwood, Ky., daughter of Gerald Lowe and Linda Hoffman Franz, both of Ashland, died Oct. 17 in The Ohio State University Medical Center. She had worked in public relations at Cintas. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 21, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation two hours before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Distancing protocol and masks will be required.
DONALD WILSON MILLS, 89 of Huntington, husband of Martha Ann Mills, died Oct. 19 in Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington. He was a retired truck driver for OK Trucking Company. Private graveside services will be at Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova on Oct. 23. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
DANNY L. MORRIS JR., 53, of Williamson, W.Va., father of Danny Morris of Varney, W.Va., died Oct. 16 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Graveside service at noon Oct. 21, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
BRIAN N. MURPHY, 64, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Wilma Gunnell Murphy, died Oct. 17 at home. He was associate pastor of Debbie Drive Chapel. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 23, at Debbie Drive Chapel; burial in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. Visitation one hour before service. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET LOUISE MUSSER, 88, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of William D. Musser, died Oct. 29 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be a private family service. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JACKIE STANLEY, 51, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Philip Stanley, died Oct. 18 at home. She was an employee of Marshall Health. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 22, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 21 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ARICIA L. WORKMAN, 50, of Ceredo, wife of Jamie Workman, died Oct. 19. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at her home. Burial following in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service at her home. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.