KRISTI LYNNE ADKINS, 63, of Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Ceredo, sister of Gregory Kent Adkins of Lakeland, Fla., died May 4 in Lakeland Regional Health Hospital. She worked for Goodwill. Graveside services will be at noon May 16 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
PATRICIA GAYLE ASHBY, 68, of Ripley, W.Va., wife of Harry Ashby, died May 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Private funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. May 14. The services will be webcast on the www.regerfh.com. Go to the obituary page, select her name, go to the tribute wall and click on the link. The service will start at 1 p.m. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
TINA ELIZABETH BAILEY, 51, of Ironton, mother of Misty Sanders and Jeremy Sanders, died May 3 at home. She was a receptionist for BC Tool Rental. Graveside service will be noon May 15, Woodland Cemetery, Ironton; there is no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
EUGENE PAUL BLAKE, 85, of Huntington, died May 9 in Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. He was retired supervisor of quality control with Special Metals. Funeral services will be private. Burial in Union Cemetery, Ona. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JOSEPH ANDREW CHAPMAN, 32, of Huntington died May 3. Private graveside services will be May 14 at Maddox Swann Cemetery, West Hamlin, W.Va. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
LILLIAN F. CHAPMAN "Faybelle," 83, of Milton, died May 8. Private graveside services for family will be May 14, Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements.www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DOUGLAS EUGENE CHILDRESS, 86, of Barboursville died May 10. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. May 14, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Entombment will be in the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
LINDEN CHILES, 95, of Huntington, widower of Nancy Dickenson Chiles and Georgia Shepherd Chiles, died May 10 at The Woodlands Retired Community. He was owner and operator of the former Dickinson Furniture Store. Private services will be held for the family at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to either Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (systemicjia.org) 3584 Outlook Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208, Autism Services or Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
JODI RENEE COPLEY, 53, of Huntington, daughter of Jack Harper of Zanesville, Ohio, died May 9 at home. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CAROLYN SUE ENOS, 77, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 11 in Overbrook Rehabilitation Center, Middleport, Ohio, There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. May 16, Leon (W.Va.) Cemetery. A procession leaves Wilcoxen Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
JOHN FLOYD HART, 75, of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Lawrence County, Ohio died May 8 Thomas P. Perciak Family Residential Hospice in Strongsville, Ohio. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. May 14, Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
RACHEL ELIZABETH BAUGH HAYES, 69, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 11. Services will be held 2 p.m. May 14 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. May 14 at the funeral home with the Eastern Star service at 1:40 p.m. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CAROLYN JOAN JONES, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, died May 11 at home. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. May 14 at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. May 14 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BEATRICE McSORLEY, 85, of South Point, Ohio, died May 9 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She had worked at Coyne Textile. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
JANICE ANN MILLER, 58, of South Point, Ohio, mother of Danyeal Dillon, Becky Dillon and Travis Dillon, all of Zanesville, Ohio, died May 11 in King’ s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 15, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ARCHIE PRINCE, 73, of Prichard died May 11. He retired from CSX. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. May 14 at Dock’s Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements. Due to current health concerns, social distancing is encouraged at the graveside.
MARC KENNEDY RAY, 55, of Huntington, son of Ronald Lee Ray, died December 23, 2019, at home. He had worked for Sifford Concrete. Memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. May 16, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROSEMARIE THERESA SEFTON, 75, of Huntington died May 10 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARK ALAN THEVENIN, 51, of Huntington died May 11 at home.. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. May 16 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 15 at the funeral home. Due to the current public health concerns, please honor social distancing. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RICHARD E. THOMPSON, 84, of Huntington died May 4. He was a former president and chief financial officer at Chandler’s Plywood Products. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Boys and Girls Club of Huntington, or Hospice of Huntington. A private graveside service will be conducted at Spring Hill Cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.