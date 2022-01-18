The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DWANE ADKINS, 88, of Yawkey, W.Va., widower of Delores Jean Adkins, died Jan. 16. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Hill Cemetery. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JANE KAREN ADKINS, 77, of Kenova, mother of Devin and Britt Adkins, died Jan. 17. She was a daycare worker. There are no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com
SHIRLEY LYNN BAKER, 63, of West Hamlin, W.Va., daughter of Wallace Adkins, died Jan. 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be noon Jan. 19 at Goldsbury Cemetery, Sias, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., toward funeral expenses.
FLORETTA BLAIR, 82 of Willowick, formerly of Radnor, widow of Ernest Leon Blair, died Jan. 14 in LakeWest Medical Center. She was a retired material manager at Bailey Controls. Floretta loved her family. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Jan. 22 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; visitation at 10 a.m.. Burial will follow in Arrowood Dutton Family Cemetery, Wayne.
GINA SUE BROWN, 61, of Groveport, Ohio, died Jan. 16 in Mount Carmel East, Columbus, Ohio. There will be no service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements.
RUBY MARIE JOHNSON BROWNING, 71, of Omar, W.Va., died Jan. 12 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation two hours prior to the service.
MARY ELIZABETH CHRISTIAN, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 16 at home. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 20 with funeral service 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EUGENE CLAY, 66, of Wayne, husband of Brenda Clay, died Jan. 17 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from the Dept. of Highways. Procession will depart Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, at 12:30 p.m. Jan.20 for graveside services at 1 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery.
DAVID DEWAYNE CUMMINGS, 46, of Hamlin, W.Va., son of David Ray Cummings and Teresa Lovejoy Cummings, died Jan. 14. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 22 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Burial will follow in Lovejoy Cemetery, Midkiff, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at the funeral home.
DORIS JEAN DAVIS, 81 of Huntington, wife of Emerson Davis, died Jan. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at Pea Ridge Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DAVID DUANE DESKINS, 81, of Huntington, husband of Margaret Deskins, died Jan. 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HOWARD TAFT ELKINS JR., 85, of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Billie Lee Elkins, died Jan. 12. died Jan. 12. There will be a service at a later date. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MARSHA K. FLUTY, 66, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Guy Fluty, died Jan. 17. Service will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, is assisting with arrangements.
ROBERT LUCIAN GROSE, 80, of Huntington, died Jan. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a laborer for the Huntington Park Board. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Jan. 21 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Barker Cemetery, Cabell County. Visitation will be two hours prior to service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EVELYN MARIE HAY, 82, of Prichard, widow of Billy Joe Hay, died Jan. 13 at home. Reger Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
EMMA LOU FENLEY HOLDER, 86, of Louisa, Ky., died Jan. 17. She had been a Licensed Practical Nurse. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
FRED THOMAS LEGG, 81, of Huntington, died Jan. 16. He retired from Adams Trucking. Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 21 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PHYLLIS ANN LOCEY, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 10. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JULIA FRANCES LYCANS, 96 of Huntington, widow of James Lycans, died Jan. 15 in Grayson Assisted Living. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
BEN MAYNARD, 93, of Barboursville died Jan. 14. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 346, Barboursville, WV, 25504. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
EDWIN A. MOTT, 85 of Huntington, father of Michael A. Mott of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Michelle Lynn Mott of Huntington, died Jan. 16 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. He was retired as President of B.H. Mott and Sons Inc. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 22 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation after 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marshall Big Green Scholarship Foundation.
JUDITH SUE OSBURN, 75 of Huntington, died Jan. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a home healthcare worker. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
RUBY PORTER, 88 of Culloden, formerly of East Lynn, widow of Gilmer O. Porter, died Jan. 16. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 21, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 20, at Morris Funeral Home.
JAXSON CHASE RAY, infant son of Danielle Arthur and Derrick Ray of Milton, died Jan. 14 in Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RICKY RAY ROCKWELL, 57, of Huntington died Jan. 16. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
HERMA JEAN ROSE, 78, of Ulysses, Ky., widow of Russell Rose, died Jan. 16. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Miller Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 19 at the funeral home. Masks and social distance are requested.
DARLENE ROSS, 62, of Amherstdale, W.Va., died Jan. 14. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel. Private burial. Visitation two hours before service.
ROSE MARY SMITH, 73, of Branchland, W.Va., wife of Bo Smith, died Jan. 15. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at the funeral home.
PATRICIA LOU THACKER, 85, of Wildwood, Fla., died Jan. 15. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.